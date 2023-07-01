Lamar man's drug case deal dismisses charges in child abuse case

Jun. 30—LAMAR, Mo. — One of three co-defendants in a Lamar child abuse case was granted dismissal of counts in a plea deal he recently took on a felony drug offense.

Charles M. Parker, 46, pleaded guilty June 15 in Barton County Circuit Court to a count of delivery of a controlled substance and was granted an eight-year suspended sentence with five years of supervised probation.

His plea deal dismissed two counts of felony child abuse and a single count of child endangerment that he was facing in a separate case involving an 8-year-old girl who purportedly was put in a dog cage as punishment for stealing and lying.

On June 22, 2021, Lamar police investigated a state child abuse hotline call reporting that Toya D. Barber, 36, had taken her stepdaughter to the home of her aunt, Jessica I. Parker, 39, after the girl purportedly had been caught stealing and lying.

The investigation learned that as punishment the girl had been placed in "a wire dog crate" at the aunt's home for an hour and was told that she would be electrically shocked if she tried to get out, according to affidavits filed with the court. She later was subjected to a simulated cutting out of her tongue in which Jessica Parker acted as if she had sliced the girl's tongue with a knife and handed something that appeared to be a piece of tongue to a sibling of the girl with the instruction to throw it away.

Both Barber and Charles Parker were present while these punishments were being administered and did nothing to stop them, the affidavits state. Child abuse and endangerment charges remain pending against Jessica Parker and Barber with a trial date set Sept. 28 in Jessica Parker's case.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.