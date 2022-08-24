Lamar Public Schools superintendent resigns

LAMAR - In a district rocked by a recent middle school sexual assault investigation, the superintendent has resigned, School Board President Michelle Brown announced in a special meeting.

Superintendent Jay Holland resigned Monday, and the school board members accepted the resignation in the Tuesday meeting.

In July, more than 40 people showed up at a school board meeting to protest the handling of a sexual assault investigation in the middle school.

Board members voted unanimously to accept Holland's resignation in a short meeting Tuesday before going into an executive session.

Lamar and Clarksville High School students attend protest before the Lamar school board meeting to show support for student survivors of sexual assault and harassment on Monday, July 11.

Board President Michelle Brown spoke at the Tuesday meeting before the board members voted.

"As of yesterday, Jay Holland resigned as superintendent of Lamar Public Schools."

Fort Smith attorney Joey McCutchen represented families of students who alleged sexual assault and sexual harassment in the middle school. Parents were not happy with 10-day suspensions, McCutchen said.

The Arkansas State Police declined to file charges against anyone, McCutchen said.

Holland recently stated that the Arkansas Crimes Against Children Division of the Arkansas State Police "found all allegations of sexual abuse to be unsubstantiated."

A spokesman for the state police said he could not comment on any case of sexual assault involving juveniles.

