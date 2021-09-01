Lamar stepfather's child abuse charge dismissed

Sep. 1—LAMAR, Mo. — A charge of child abuse against a Lamar man was dismissed Tuesday when his stepdaughter did not show up to testify against him at a preliminary hearing.

Justin M. Lawson, 37, was scheduled for the hearing in Barton County Circuit Court on a felony count of child abuse. But the prosecutor dismissed the charge when the victim did not appear to testify.

A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case alleged that, during an argument April 19, Lawson shoved the girl more than once, hit her with an open hand several times and kneed her in the lower back, leaving a bruise.