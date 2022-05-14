Lamar woman to stand trial in stabbing

May 14—LAMAR, Mo. — A Barton County judge has ordered a 47-year-old woman to stand trial trial on a charge that he stabbed a man in the neck a year ago in Lamar.

Associate Judge James Nichols decided at a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Barton County Circuit Court that there was probable cause for Rosie K. Pitts to stand trial on a charge of first-degree assault. The judge set her initial appearance in a trial division of the court on May 19.

The charge stems from an incident May 15, 2021, at an address on College Street in Lamar.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing found Brandon Choate at the address with a stab wound to his neck, according to a probable-cause affidavit. Choate told police that Pitts had arrived there drunk in a vehicle that had been badly damaged. He said that when he questioned her about the damage, she came at him and he had to shove her away.

Choate told police that she came at him again and stabbed him in the neck with something he did not see. He said he subsequently had to punch her and knock her out to be able to call 911 for help, according to the affidavit.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.