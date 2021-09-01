Lamar youth services worker ordered to stand trial on sexual abuse charges

Sep. 1—LAMAR, Mo. — A 14-year-old boy testified Tuesday that Zachary Garren sexually abused him four years ago while Garren was working at the Lamar youth services program in which the boy had been placed.

Garren, 21, of Nevada, pleaded guilty in May in Vernon County Circuit Court to two counts of child molestation involving the same boy. He was ordered to stand trial on a charge of statutory sodomy after the preliminary hearing at which the boy testified Tuesday in Barton County Circuit Court.

The boy told the court that Garren had sexually abused him in incidents at AOK Youth Services and at the swimming pool in Lamar.

The boy would have been 10 or 11 years old at the time of each incident and Garren 17 years old.

The boy's mother brought the matter to the attention of law enforcement in May 2020. Asked by defense attorney Nick Swischer why he took three years to disclose the abuse, the boy said he didn't initially think what had happened "mattered."

The boy had some difficulty identifying Garren as his abuser at the start of the hearing. He initially said he did not see him in the courtroom. When Garren was pointed out to him at the defense table by Prosecutor Michael Smalley over an objection by Swischer, he said Garren looked "a little bit different" now from how he recalled him.

Associate Judge James Nichols decided there was probable cause for the defendant to stand trial and set his initial appearance in a trial division for Sept. 16.