Lamar's Stars event gives kids 'a holiday experience they may not always get'

Deon Vitale-Trapp, 6, gets a hug from Santa Claus during the LaMar's Stars Winter Wonderland get-together in downtown Canton. About 200 kids attended the free festivity and went home with toys, gift cards and hygiene items.

CANTON – Nearly 200 children were all smiles Saturday for an early Christmas gift in the form of a free, holiday get-together at the One Center for Leadership in downtown.

For the past half-dozen years, Canton police officer LaMar Sharpe and his Be a Better Me Foundation have hosted the LaMar's Stars event, which this year was dubbed "LaMar's Stars Winter Wonderland."

AVO Behavior Health and Recovery and its foundation, Arika's Angels, partnered to host the gathering with the Be a Better Me Foundation, a nonprofit organization Sharpe founded in 2016. The organization offers tutoring, ACT preparation and two mentoring academies — one for girls and another for boys.

Children from kindergarten through 10th grade from multiple schools in Stark County came out to Saturday's festivity.

Local school officials chose kids in sixth grade and younger to attend based on their demonstrations of good character and/or those who had the most need. Middle school and high school kids came from families already affiliated with the hosting organizations.

"Our purpose is to reward kids with a holiday experience they may not always get," said Ashley Collins, board president of Arika's Angels, about the LaMar's Stars event.

Six-year-old Blake Layfield picks out some gifts Saturday from a toy bin at the Lamar's Stars Winter Wonderland event inside the One Center for Leadership in Canton.

Children got pastries and cookies at the event and did activities like making reindeer food and writing a Christmas gift list for Santa Claus. Many even got to visit with Santa to make their requests.

Many kids were recognized for "doing the right thing" at the event, such as achieving perfect attendance at school and performing random acts of kindness.

The kids who attended also got toys and gift cards, as well as a selection of necessity goods like blankets, hats, gloves and hygiene items.

A bulk of the items was purchased though private monetary donations made to the sponsoring organizations, Sharpe said.

"Part of today is about giving back," Sharpe said. "A lot of kids don't have much."

Canton resident Bettina Garland came out with her daughter Bayleigh Brown, 8.

Canton police officer Lamar Sharpe, center, chats with 10-year-old Ty'lai McCloude, left, and her grandmother, Myra Peters, on Saturday afternoon during the Lamar's Stars Winter Wonderland event at the One Center for Leadership in Canton.

Garland called Saturday's event "family oriented" and said it was productive in that she made a few local connections while talking with other parents.

"We sat with people we never met," said Garland, who recently moved to Canton from Florida. "It was informative. We learned and talked to a lot of people from other schools."

Bayleigh gave the event a thumbs-up, or an "8 out of 10."

As a police officer, Sharpe has built relationships over the years with Canton residents and kids. He's familiar with their needs, such as mentorship, healthy living and guidance.

Sharpe channels his own experiences growing up poor and tries to encourage underprivileged youths to do the right thing, such as helping others, volunteering and working hard in school.

"I like to see [kids] grow and do well," Sharpe said.

