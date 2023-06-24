Lamasco Bar & Grill banned from selling alcohol for ten days for alleged 'violations'

EVANSVILLE — The popular Franklin Street establishment Lamasco Bar & Grill, which was the center of a narcotics investigation last year, will remain closed for 10 days due to alleged violations of Indiana's Alcoholic Beverage Act.

In a Facebook post published Thursday, the bar, which is owned by Evansville school board member Amy Word, noted it would close until July 1 "for a much-needed vacation, general maintenance and some sprucing up!"

The post made no mention of the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission's decision to temporarily suspend Lamasco Bar & Grill's privilege to sell alcohol. As of Friday afternoon, a notice taped to Lamasco Bar & Grill's front door states, "The alcoholic beverage license issued for this premises has been suspended ..."

According to county records, the Alcoholic Beverage Board of Vanderburgh County renewed Lamasco Bar & Grill's liquor license just 10 days before the suspension took effect.

The Courier & Press has reached out to Word for comment.

The previous investigation against Lamasco

The temporary revocation of the bar's license to sell alcohol comes nearly one year after Evansville police arrested Word in July 2022 for allegedly maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony.

In sworn affidavits, Evansville Police Department detectives alleged Lamasco Bar & Grill, and Word, negligently permitted the sale of narcotics on sight with Word's knowledge.

More: Police say school board member 'had knowledge' of drug trafficking

Word pleaded not guilty and has publicly denied the allegations put forth by Evansville police. Word, who also owns the up-scale establishment Amy's on Franklin, is scheduled to appear in Vanderburgh County Circuit Court July 10 for a hearing.

After her arrest, Word voluntarily took a temporary leave of absence from the school board. A trial date in her case has yet to be set, according to court records.

A "Notice of Suspension" imposed by the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission taped to the front door of Lamasco Bar & Grill on Friday, June 23, 2023. The bar, and its owner Amy Word, were the focus of a police investigation into narcotics dealing along Franklin Street last year.

The Alcohol and Tobacco Commission's public notice does not specifically state how Lamasco Bar & Grill ran afoul of state regulations just days after its liquor license was renewed.

"No alcoholic beverages may be sold or dispensed from this premises between 06/22/23 at 7:00 a.m. to 07/02/2023 at 7 a.m.," the notice states.

Shortly after police deemed the bar to be a "common nuisance" in July 2022, the county's four-member Alcoholic Beverage Board unanimously voted to renew the establishment's liquor license for just one year.

According to Lamasco Bar & Grill's Facebook page, it will reopen July 2 – the first day it will be allowed to sell alcohol again – "for a HUGE Bathrobes and Brunch Pride Edition Event that you won't want to miss."

Houston can be contacted at houston.harwood@courierpress.com

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Lamasco Bar & Grill temporarily loses liquor license