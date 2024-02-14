Lamasco liquor license advances for now, with warnings

EVANSVILLE — Understanding that school board member Amy Word will not be involved in the ownership or operation of Lamasco Bar & Grill, the Alcoholic Beverage Board of Vanderburgh County recommended renewal of her liquor license Tuesday and its immediate transfer to a friend.

Board members did so in the expectation that Word's friend, Evansville resident Ty Barnhart, will sell to experienced restaurateur Charles Mereday, who is already managing Lamasco.

Word is fighting a felony criminal charge that accuses her of "maintaining a common nuisance" at Lamasco. She has repeatedly professed her innocence. Her criminal case is set for jury trial on April 8.

Word's previously denied liquor license at Lamasco was set to expire on Friday after three extensions granted by state regulators. She said during Tuesday's nearly hour-long hearing that — pending the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission's Feb. 20 approval of the local board's actions — she will sell it to Barnhart. In turn, Barnhart said his wife is "one of (Word's) best friends."

But Word is "stepping away," Indianapolis attorney Alex Intermill told the local board Tuesday.

"She doesn't want anything to do with the business, she doesn't want anything to do with the restaurant. It's an arm's-length transaction to (Barnhart)," Intermill said.

Word's lack of involvement has been critical to Indiana ATC in granting liquor license extensions, attorney Intermill said.

Mereday is managing Lamasco now under Word's liquor license, but Barnhart said he has decided recently he doesn't want to buy and run Lamasco after all — so he plans to transfer the license to Mereday's LLC.

Under questioning from local alcohol commission members Tuesday, Barnhart acknowledged that his only relevant experience is as an assistant manager of a Taco John's in Madisonville, Kentucky, "a long time ago."

"I've always been told I would be a good bar owner because I have the personality and I like to talk. I like to enjoy the atmosphere," Barnhart said.

But family responsibilities prompted him to abandon that plan, Barnhart said.

Local board members asked Barnhart how he intended to meet the liquor license's $65,000 price.

"I've got a wife that makes a lot of money," he said.

Indiana Excise Officer Brad Lutes, the board's ATC liaison, lamented that a transfer from Word to Barnhart doesn't show him "a clear break" from Word.

"It's arm's-length, but it kind of is and it's kind of not," Lutes said.

The Lamasco Bar & Grill's sign hangs outside the establishment in June 2023.

Word told the local board Tuesday that she "kept the real estate." She said the plan is for Mereday's LLC to buy "the fixtures, tables, chairs, all that kind of stuff, the restaurant equipment, which was separate from the liquor license."

"(Mereday) and I have the rent worked out," Word said.

But Lutes had a problem.

The arrangement that Word, Barnhart and Mereday envision would see Word as "the landlord that still gets to benefit financially," Lutes said. Lutes also questioned Barnhart's previous expression of interest in Lamasco and his current posture of backing away in Mereday's favor.

Board member Kurt Kiefer argued that Barnhart should be given a chance to go forward. Kiefer said he isn't bothered by Barnhart's friendship with Word, noting that friends conducting business together isn't unusual in Evansville. Scott Bedwell, who represented Word, vowed "there is no deception here."

Mereday assured the local alcohol board that, where Lamasco's business was mostly alcohol-based under Word, under his management it is mostly "food-focused."

"It's more of a restaurant," Mereday said. "We're serving probably 75 to 80% food versus alcohol, where it was the opposite way before.

"To be quite honest with you, we're responsible operators. We do check IDs. We don't overserve."

Lamasco's liquor license comes up for renewal every two years in July, and it will be an issue again then.

Board members made it clear that when that happens, events must have unfolded the way Word, Barnhart and Mereday said they would. Specifically, they said they'd prefer to see veteran restaurateur Mereday running Lamasco.

If not, member Chad Sullivan said, "we're going to be very skeptical in renewing it without a really good explanation of why it hasn't gone as it's been explained."

Lutes agreed to recommend the renewal-and-transfer arrangement on that condition. But he made it clear he was doing so reluctantly.

"I'm highly, highly skeptical of the legitimacy of this," Lutes said.

A look back — and ahead

The trouble with Lamasco's permit to sell alcohol began on Aug. 8.

The Alcoholic Beverage Board of Vanderburgh County voted to recommend denial of Lamasco's liquor license renewal application. According to Indiana ATC, the local board stated "that it believed the permit premises had become a public nuisance as defined in (Indiana Administrative Code)." A week later, ATC took the local board's recommendation to deny renewal of Lamasco's permit.

Word requested an administrative appeal of the liquor license denial, but Intermill said Word instead decided to sell Lamasco and "just step away from the restaurant business altogether."

"She's got some other things going on that we don't need to get into here and are irrelevant, really," Intermill said. "But with respect to the permit and the restaurant, the issues that have been raised, she was ready to back away."

On Oct. 17, Indiana ATC approved a second 90-day liquor license extension for Word at Lamasco, taking it to Jan. 16. Intermill had told ATC that she thought she could sell the business and its liquor license "in the next 60 to 90 days."

Amy Word

In January, employees said the popular West Franklin Street establishment would temporarily close its doors on Jan. 15 pending finalization of Word's plan to sell it. But on Jan. 17, ATC granted Word an additional 30-day extension, the third, for the liquor license.

Word hadn't expected to need the extra 30 days.

The Vanderburgh County Alcoholic Beverage Board had intended to meet on Jan. 9 to make recommendations on Word's liquor license at Lamasco, but the board did not meet that day for lack of a quorum.

Word immediately sought the extra 30 days that was granted on Jan. 17, Intermill said, because the local ATC wasn't due to meet again until Tuesday. She didn't want Lamasco to have to shut down, the attorney said before Tuesday's hearing.

"Or at least they would have to stop serving alcohol," he said.

Time was of the essence for Word, Barnhart and Mereday Tuesday because that 30-day extension was due to expire on Feb. 16, according to ATC.

Intermill said Tuesday that Word, Barnhart and Mereday are pointing forward.

"Hopefully today we can put this chapter behind everybody," the attorney said.

