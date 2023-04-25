Lamb found in back of car with £10,000 worth of heroin and cocaine

The lamb, drugs and portion of chips were discovered by officers near Glasgow on Saturday - Road Policing Scotland

Police in Scotland discovered a lamb in the backseat of a car alongside £10,000 worth of heroin and cocaine and a portion of chips.

Officers had pulled over the vehicle on the M74 motorway, near Glasgow, at around 6pm on Saturday.

PD Billy, a sniffer dog, uncovered £7,000 worth of cocaine and £3,000 worth of heroin while officers retrieved a lamb from the rear seat, which was found next to an open bag of chips.

The lamb is now in the care of a local farmer and enquiries are continuing to establish how it ended up in the car, said Police Scotland.

Two men, aged 52 and 53, and one woman, aged 38, were arrested and charged with drug offences.

Officers added that the driver also failed a roadside swab test for cocaine.

On Twitter, the force joked about the unusual discovery.

Oh ewe! Officers from #GlasgowRP stopped this vehicle (not a Lamborghini!) on the #M74 J3 NB yesterday. In addition to this wee fella roughly £10k in Class A drugs were recovered with assistance from @PSOSDogs. Driver further arrested for failing the roadside swap for cocaine. pic.twitter.com/K2HItyaVN9 — Road Policing Scotland (@PSOSRoads) April 23, 2023

In a statement, Police Scotland said: “PD Billy entered the car and indicated drugs were present.

