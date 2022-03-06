DEVILS LAKE - Scott Thompson, President of Ramsey National Bank is happy to announce the recent hiring of Julie Lamb as the Senior Vice President of Retail Banking, a new position that has been created for the Bank in anticipation of the future merger with First United Bank.

Julie Lamb brings with her 15 years of banking experience, most recently as the VP and Branch Manager at Gate City Bank.

Lamb is originally from Dahlen, ND and is a graduate of Dakota Prairie High School. She attended college at UND where she received a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management. She also received a Master’s degree in Finance from the University of Mary. Lamb brings with her 15 years of banking experience, most recently as the VP and Branch Manager at Gate City Bank. Her main focus will be leading the Retail Customer Service and Mortgage teams throughout the organization.

“We are extremely excited to have Julie join our team. Her retail and management experience will be of great value to our customers as well as our staff as we move forward.” Stated Scott Thompson.

She and her husband Jake live in Devils Lake along with their two children. Lamb is also a member of the Rotary Club and Optimist Club in Devils Lake and is the South Minnewaukan Township Clerk.

This article originally appeared on Devils Lake Journal: Lamb named Senior Vice President of Retail Banking