Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE:LW) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of US$0.23

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will pay a dividend of US$0.23 on the 3rd of December. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 1.5%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

Lamb Weston Holdings' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Lamb Weston Holdings' earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 20.6%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 41%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Lamb Weston Holdings Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 5 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. Since 2016, the dividend has gone from US$0.75 to US$0.94. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 4.6% per annum over that time. It's good to see at least some dividend growth. Yet with a relatively short dividend paying history, we wouldn't want to depend on this dividend too heavily.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Earnings have grown at around 2.7% a year for the past five years, which isn't massive but still better than seeing them shrink. The company has been growing at a pretty soft 2.7% per annum, and is paying out quite a lot of its earnings to shareholders. This could mean the dividend doesn't have the growth potential we look for going into the future.

Our Thoughts On Lamb Weston Holdings' Dividend

Overall, we think Lamb Weston Holdings is a solid choice as a dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't raised this year. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Lamb Weston Holdings that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

