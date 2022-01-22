Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE:LW) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.24

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 4th of March to US$0.24. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 1.5% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

Lamb Weston Holdings' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. Prior to this announcement, Lamb Weston Holdings' dividend made up quite a large proportion of earnings but only 75% of free cash flows. Since the dividend is just paying out cash to shareholders, we care more about the cash payout ratio from which we can see plenty is being left over for reinvestment in the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 60.6%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 51% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Lamb Weston Holdings Is Still Building Its Track Record

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. The first annual payment during the last 5 years was US$0.75 in 2017, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.98. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.5% a year over that time. Lamb Weston Holdings has been growing its dividend at a decent rate, and the payments have been stable. However, the payment history is very short, so there is no evidence yet that the dividend can be sustained over a full economic cycle.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, things aren't all that rosy. In the last five years, Lamb Weston Holdings' earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 9.0% per annum. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this can turn into a longer term trend.

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Just as an example, we've come across 5 warning signs for Lamb Weston Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

