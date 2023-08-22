Lambcakes, Cambria County agree on lease for Central Park Complex space

Aug. 22—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A downtown Johnstown bakery has its eyes set on expanding at the start of the new year.

The Cambria County commissioners on Thursday approved a lease with Lambcakes for the ground-floor space at the Cambria County Central Park Complex, 110 Franklin St., that was previously occupied by Press Bistro.

Lambcakes owner Chad Lamb said that he is planning the move because the bakery needs more space. It is currently located at 139 Franklin St., less than a block away from the Central Park Complex.

"We kind of outgrew the space pre-pandemic, but I didn't want to make any moves not knowing everything," he said. "We just came back from that and started looking for a location that we could expand and grow to offer more services."

Lamb, who opened Lambcakes more than six years ago, said that he knew he wanted to keep his business in downtown Johnstown.

"There's plenty of things going on, a lot of new businesses opening up, and we wanted to keep being a part of the rebirth," he said. "That was one of our main goals when we first opened ... just being part of the city. We grew up here and just want to keep it going downtown."

County Solicitor William Barbin said that the lease will start in January and continue through December 2026, with the option to continue for another three years, at a beginning rate of $1,200 per month that will be increased based on the federal cost of living. Barbin added that "substantial renovations" need to be completed.

Lamb said that he intends to hire three or four additional staff members, which would double his current staff.

Cambria County President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky described the move as "great news."

"We wish them continued success and a good partnership," he said.