Lambert, Amerson get 30 years for Gatlin murder

Jun. 2—Two of the three individuals involved in the murder of an Athens man in 2017 have been sentenced to 30 years each for their roles in the crime.

Kandes Elizabeth Lambert and Terry Dale Amerson were each convicted earlier this year in separate trials. Their victim, Brenton C. Gatlin, was described in court as a friend of the group.

However, in July 2017, Lambert, Amerson and Marty Gene Stafford plotted to lure Gatlin to a home on Horton Street in Athens so they could rob him of several hundred dollars.

According to testimony during the trials, Lambert rode around Limestone County with Gatlin while Amerson and Stafford waited at the home. After all four were in the home, Stafford pulled a gun on Gatlin, shooting and killing him before fleeing the scene.

Lambert and Amerson initially lied to police about who had shot Gatlin. Stafford was found the next day, and because the shooting had occurred during an attempted robbery, all three were charged with capital murder in Gatlin's death.

Stafford was the first to be tried. He was convicted and sentenced to life in prison. Lambert was tried in March, while Amerson was tried in April; both were sentenced Wednesday at the Limestone County Courthouse.