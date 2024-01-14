Lambert steps down from BOE

Jan. 14—Randy Lambert has stepped down from his position as one of the Republican representatives in the Lawrence County Board of Elections.

According to Mary Cogan, an official with the Lawrence County Republican Party, Lambert, who maintains a practice as an attorney in Ironton, is taking a job as assistant county prosecutor and resigned his board seat to avoid conflicts of interest.

Cogan said the party met last week and voted on two candidates for the position, former Ironton Municipal Judge Clark Collins and former Lawrence County Commissioner Freddie Hayes Jr.

Hayes emerged as the winner of the voting and he must now be approved by Ohio Sec. of State Frank LaRose, Cogan said.

The county board of elections has two representatives each from the Democratic and Republican parties in its composition.