Lambertville city tax assessor charged with possessing child porn

LAMBERTVILLE – The city’s tax assessor has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson announced late Friday night.

Richard Carmosino, 70, of Lambertville, was charged Thursday following an investigation by the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Robeson said.

The prosecutor said the alleged crime was not connected to Carmosino’s employment with the city.

Carmosino was in the Warren County Jail pending his first court appearance.

No other information was provided.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Lambertville NJ city tax assessor charged with possessing child porn