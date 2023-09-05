Lambo driver charged with homicide after crash kills 1, shuts down causeway to Miami Beach

A Georgia man with a suspended license was charged with homicide Tuesday morning after police said he rocketed a Lamborghini Urus into the rear of another car with such force that its driver was ejected, thrown into a light pole and killed.

The horrific crash, which miraculously caused only minor injuries to others but damaged two other vehicles and a motorcycle, happened just before 9:30 p.m. Monday night in the west-bound lane of the 79th Street Causeway, one of the main connectors from Miami Beach to the mainland. It shut the road down for the rest of the night and through rush hour Tuesday morning.

Alejandro Hall, 24, was charged with vehicular homicide and causing bodily harm while driving without a license, both felonies. He was ordered to remain jailed pending a judge’s order because of the seriousness of the crime.

By early Tuesday afternoon, police still had not released the name of the victim, a man driving a Hyundai Elantra. They said a woman seated in the front seat of the Lamborghini suffered minor injuries. Police also said they found two open bottles of alcohol in the vehicle’s front seat and that Hall was slurring words when they spoke with him. A blood-alcohol test was taken, police said, but the results are pending.

Miami Police officer Alex Mena wrote in his arrest report that Hall was driving “way over” the 35 mile per hour speed limit and that he was driving with “willful and wanton disregard for the safety of people.”

Georgia state records show Hall was stripped of driving privileges until May 2024 after being convicted of driving under the Influence. He’s restricted to just driving to to and from work, the doctor and school.

Hall’s car was moving fast enough that after hitting the rear end of the Hyundai it careened into a Ford Escape also heading west, then slid another 290 feet before crashing into a Ford F-250 truck. A motorcycle was also damaged. The crash ripped the entire driver side of the Hyundai off the vehicle, leaving it a mangled mess of metal and glass shards.

Miami Police Spokesman Michael Vega said the impact appeared so severe that the first police who arrived at the scene assumed everyone was dead.

“Once again, an innocent person minding his own business was killed,” Vega said.

Scenes from the crash after dark Monday that were taken by cellphone video appeared to show investigators using high-powered flashlights to peer into Biscayne Bay below, possibly for people or for damaged vehicles. The causeway heading east was only closed briefly. But the west lanes were closed until well after rush hour Tuesday morning as police gathered forensic evidence and wreckers hauled away mangled vehicle parts.

After the crash, Hall, who lives in Alpharetta, Georgia, was taken the police department’s homicide bureau, where he was interviewed before he was charged. Police said a charge of DUI manslaughter could be added if blood drawn from Hall shows he was above the legal alcohol limit.

It was unclear if Hall, who remained in the Turner Guilford Knight correctional center as of Tuesday afternoon, had hired an attorney. His bond won’t be set until he appears before a magistrate, likely later Tuesday or Wednesday morning.