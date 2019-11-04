Do Lambodhara Textiles Limited’s (NSE:LAMBODHARA) Returns On Capital Employed Make The Cut?

Today we'll evaluate Lambodhara Textiles Limited (NSE:LAMBODHARA) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Lambodhara Textiles:

0.11 = ₹99m ÷ (₹1.2b - ₹315m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Lambodhara Textiles has an ROCE of 11%.

Does Lambodhara Textiles Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. We can see Lambodhara Textiles's ROCE is around the 12% average reported by the Luxury industry. Separate from how Lambodhara Textiles stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

Lambodhara Textiles's current ROCE of 11% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 15%, 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. You can see in the image below how Lambodhara Textiles's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

NSEI:LAMBODHARA Past Revenue and Net Income, November 4th 2019

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. You can check if Lambodhara Textiles has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Lambodhara Textiles's ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Lambodhara Textiles has total assets of ₹1.2b and current liabilities of ₹315m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 26% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which would only have a small effect on ROCE.