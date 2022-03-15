Lamborghini Catches Fire After Mercedes Hits It

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Somehow nobody died in this horrific wreck…

Early on the morning of March 6 all hell broke loose in North Fort Myers, Florida. A serious car crash injured multiple people, some of them critically. Now authorities are trying to piece together exactly what happened before the crash.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Mercedes sedan and a Lamborghini were both traveling at a high rate of speed on Business U.S. 41. Those vehicles collided after the Mercedes hit a curb, sending it careening into the Lamborghini.

After the collision, the Mercedes ran off the road, hitting some bushes and trees, eventually overturning into the Caloosahatchee River. The driver, a 40-year-old man from Port Charlotte, was critically injured. A 27-year-old female passenger suffered serious injuries and a 32-year-old male got away with only minor injuries.

As for the Lamborghini, after it was struck it veered into the oncoming traffic lanes, spun out, flipped, and then hit a light pole. The Italian car then was engulfed in flames, leaving what little charred wreckage you see in the on-scene photo. It’s miraculous nobody was killed. The 34-year-old male driver from Port Charlotte only suffered minor injury. However, his 30-year-old female passenger wasn’t nearly as lucky, suffering serious injuries.

Since it was last reported, the crash was still under investigation, so any charges were still pending. A witness told one local reporter the Mercedes and Lamborghini “going by it just sounded like people yeah racing.” However, a Florida Highway Patrol spokesman said he wasn’t able to confirm if the two driver were racing each other. He also emphasized that charges would be coming, stating “what our roadways are not… are racetracks.”

As if that weren’t enough, authorities say a third vehicle hit some debris left in the road from the crash.

Sources: WINK News, Fort Myers News-Press

