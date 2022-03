Axios

An 11-year-old Ukrainian boy traveled to Slovakia with only a bag, passport and phone number, according to Slovakia's Interior Ministry.Why it matters: This underscores the hardships Ukrainians are facing as more than 2 million people have now become refugees as a result of the war, according to statistics from the United Nations. Details: The boy's 700-mile journey started in Zaporizhzhia, Ukrain