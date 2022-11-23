Lamborghini was going 150 mph on winding road, and a California cop chased it down

A Lamborghini driver was ticketed for reckless driving after going almost three times the speed limit on a winding road in California, a state trooper said.

The Italian brand blue sports car was pulled over by California Highway Patrol after clocking 152 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone, according to a Facebook post by CHP in Buellton.

“154 is the State Route NOT the speed limit,” according to the Facebook post.

State Route 154 is a winding narrow highway that has tight curves through the wine country between Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez Valley, according to KTLA.

Single-lane traffic is taken on a “steep climb with the ocean on one side and mountains on another,” according to KTLA. The other side has blind spots and goes along Lake Cachuma.

The California State Legislature says those who violate reckless driving laws can face up to 90 days in jail and fines up to $1,000.

“We know how tempting it can be to “open it up” when your car is fast and the weather is beautiful, but save it for the track!,” the Facebook post said.

With expected holiday traffic, California Highway Patrol will continue their “zero tolerance” enforcement and encourage the public to do their part in keeping the “roadways safe for all motorists,” according to the Facebook post.

“Slow down, remove distractions, don’t drink and drive and wear your seatbelts!,” CHP Buellton troopers said.

Buellton is about 140 miles northwest of of Los Angeles.

