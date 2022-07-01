Lamborghini to invest at least 1.8 billion euros in path towards electrification - paper

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Stephan Winkelmann
    German businessman

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian supercar brand Lamborghini plans to invest at least 1.8 billion euros ($1.88 billion) to produce a hybrid lineup by 2024 and more to bring out its fully electric model by the end of the decade, Chief Executive Stephan Winkelmann told Il Sole 24 Ore.

Lamborghini, part of the Volkswagen Group, said last year it would invest 1.5 billion euros to shift its current models - the Huracan and Aventador sports cars, and the Urus sport utility - to hybrid gasoline-electric powertrains by the end of 2024.

"We have earmarked 1.8 billion, but in reality it will be much more - the biggest investment in the history of Lamborghini Automobili," Winkelmann told the paper, adding that the figure did not include the development of the fully electric model.

"The investment will be huge because we have to face the full electric era while maintaining the values of Lamborghini's DNA. It will be a very difficult challenge."

Like its rivals Ferrari, Aston Martin Lagonda and McLaren, Lamborghini is wrestling with how to shift its lineup to battery power without losing the high performance that supports their premium pricing.

($1 = 0.9555 euros)

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Recommended Stories

  • Mercedes readies plants to produce electric vehicles

    Mercedes-Benz is adjusting its network of plants to manufacture a new range of luxury electric vehicles as it prepares to switch to electric by the end of the decade. Mercedes aims to halve CO2 emissions per passenger car over the life cycle by the end of this decade compared to 2020. "We are ready for the rapid scaling of electric vehicle volumes," said Joerg Burzer, board member for production and supply chain, adding the new setup followed talks between management and worker representatives.

  • Bitcoin falls below $19,000, further shaking crypto markets

    Both digital assets have struggled since U.S. based lender Celsius Network this month said it would suspend withdrawals. Bitcoin and ether were further rattled by the apparent insolvency of crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, which a person familiar with the matter told Reuters has entered liquidation.

  • Singapore Ups Scrutiny of Three Arrows as Liquidation Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- The Monetary Authority of Singapore is intensifying scrutiny of Three Arrows Capital as the crypto hedge fund faces liquidation after failing to repay creditors. Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on EPAThe regulato

  • Bitcoin drops below US$19K as crypto bleeds further losses

    Bitcoin dropped below US$19,000 for the first time since December 2020 as the crypto market wrapped up Q2 with further downturns as of Friday morning in Asia. See related article: Bitcoin, crypto fall amid reports of 3AC’s court-ordered liquidation Fast facts The world’s largest cryptocurrency hit a low of US$18,729 and was trading at US$20,352 […]

  • Analysis-Japan widens FX watch to include risk of yen spike as U.S. recession fears mount

    Japanese policymakers worried about the yen sliding lower are increasingly also having to watch out for it rebounding, officials told Reuters, signalling that currency-market intervention is less likely than some investors expect. Japan has stepped up its warnings about sharp yen falls including a rare joint statement last month from the government and the central bank making clear their readiness to intervene if a drop is too swift. While there is no change to that position of guarding against excessive yen declines, authorities are also turning their attention to the risk of a sharp rise in the currency, said three policymakers with knowledge of the matter.

  • Oil Feels Sting of Recession Concerns as Weekly Losses Pile Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a third weekly drop, its longest losing run this year, on concern that a potential recession will cut into energy demand.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on EPAWest Texas Intermediate fell toward $1

  • Russian Duma passes law on retaliation against foreign media

    Russia’s top prosecutor will be empowered to shut down media from countries that ban or restrict Russian news organisations under a law passed by the lower house of parliament on Thursday. The bill - following bans by some Western governments on Russian media they regard as mouthpieces for President Vladimir Putin and cheerleaders for his war in Ukraine - creates a legal basis for Moscow to retaliate against the media of any country that restricts the activity of Russian journalists. Under the bill, such media will lose their accreditation and be banned from operating in Russia or distributing content there.

  • One Fast Food Chain Is Being Left in the Dust

    The annual Top 500 Report from Nation’s Restaurant News is always such a wealth of fast food industry insight, it should come with a digital bow on top. Each year, NRN tracks the sales performance of America’s biggest restaurant chains and compares them against previous years, the charting of which paints a portrait of America’s shifting tastes across the decade. This year’s report, looking back at 2021 data, shows that fast food had a healthy rebound over a shaky 2020, with every chain growing

  • JD Power Initial Quality Study Sees Problems Hit a 36-Year High

    The latest JD Power Initial Quality Study puts Buick and Genesis at the top of the list, but also reports a record high in problems.

  • Why CarMax Couldn't Cash in on Soaring Car Prices

    Vehicles are getting far more expensive. But CarMax (NYSE: KMX), one of the country's biggest used-car retailers, is struggling with declining sales volumes and falling earnings. That apparent contradiction caught investors' attention this past week as CarMax reported its Q1 earnings results.

  • Ford F-150 Lightning's On-Board Scales

    Senior Editor James Riswick demonstrates a nifty feature in the Ford F-150 Lightning. Want to know if you've just dumped way too much stuff in the back of your pickup? The Ford Lightning's On-Board Scales will let you know.

  • Beer Dabbler founder opens a liquor store in St. Paul

    The creator of The Beer Dabbler Festival, has opened the Dabbler Depot on West Seventh in St. Paul. It’s in the former Stransky’s Liquor location. The building underwent a major renovation to become the Dabbler Depot. It boasts a living wall that’s watered with the condensation from the beer coolers that stretch the length of the building. There’s a tap wall for sampling and a video production studio in back. The idea is to create videos about the products that can be accessed through QR Codes, but they’ll also host podcasts. On the other side of the glass wall is a coffee shop with locally made donuts and pies. The depot is open Tuesday through Sunday.

  • J.D. Power US IQS Report Out: Vehicle Quality Hits Record Low

    Per the 2022 J.D. Power quality scorecard, General Motors (GM) grabs the top spot among the automakers with a total of nine awards.

  • Everyone Needs Car Parts, Even in a Recession. These Stocks Are Good Buys.

    These 4 companies have earned a reputation as defensive stocks. After all, people still need to repair their cars even when the economy falters.