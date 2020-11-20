Lamborghini and Master & Dynamic Team Up for a Stylish New Series of Headphones

Bryan Hood
·2 min read

Lamborghini knows that its customers demand both head-turning style and cutting-edge performance. That’s likely why the famed automaker has teamed up with Master & Dynamic for its latest audio collaboration.

The Italian supercar specialists and New York-based company have just launched two new sets of wireless headphones, according to a press release. The collaboration—which consists of an over-ear and inner-ear model—offers up ample evidence that style and substance are not mutually exclusive when it comes to delivering premium sound.

Master & Dynamic, of course, specializes in classically styled headphones, like its trademark, the MH40. While that model isn’t part of this joint collection, the very similar MW65 wireless over-ear cans are. The vintage aviator-style headphones are made from anodized aluminum and feature a flexible headband covered in premium Alcantra and leather. On the tech side, they offer two modes of active noise cancelling, the brand’s custom 40mm Beryllium driver and 24 hours of playtime on a single charge. The pair has also been emblazoned with the automaker’s iconic Raging Bull badge and is available in one of three chic color combos: Black/Black/Yellow, Silver/Grey/Yellow or Black/Black Grey.

The other model is the audio company’s powerful set of true wireless earbuds, the MW07 Plus. The inner-ear headphones look decidedly more modern than their over-ear sibling, and, notably, lack the goofy stems found in Apple’s AirPod series. Despite their small size, the earbuds offer a spate of high-tech features, including active noise cancelling and Ambient Listening mode, custom 10mm Beryllium drivers, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and up to 40 hours of total playtime when used with their stainless-steel charging case. Like the MW65, the ‘buds showcase the Lamborghini badge and are available in three colorways—Polished Black, Polished White or Matte Black—and come with a matching charging case.

Lamborghini, of course, is not the first supercar marque to join forces with a premium audio company. McLaren and Klipsch recently debuted a new set of racing-inspired earbuds. Master & Dynamic, meanwhile, has been anything but shy about collaboration, teaming up with everyone from Louis Vuitton and Kevin Durant to Oliver Peoples.

