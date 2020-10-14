UFC champ Conor McGregor just bought this supercar-inspired $3.4 million Lamborghini yacht — check it out

Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63. Lamborghini

Automobili Lamborghini teamed up with The Italian Sea Group to create the Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63.

It's a 4,000-horsepower yacht powered by two V12 engines.

It will cost 3 million Euros, or approximately $3.4 million, and is limited to 63 examples.

UFC champion Conor McGregor just bought one, according to TMZ.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

If you've ever looked at a Lamborghini and decided that it would actually be better as a boat, then you're in luck.

Meet the Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63, a joint project between Automobili Lamborghini and yacht company The Italian Sea Group. Inspired by the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 hypercar, the new limited-edition yacht is named for Lamborghini's 1963 founding year, according to a company press release.

The Tecnomar's carbon-fiber construction makes it so that the yacht is in the "ultra-lightweight" boat classification. It weighs 24 tons, is 63 feet long, and powered by two V12 engines, each making 2,000 horsepower.

The yacht is priced at 3 million Euros, or approximately $3.4 million. Only 63 examples will be made and will be available starting in 2021.

Ultimate Fighting Championship champion Conor McGregor bought one, TMZ reported on Tuesday, securing the 12th example of only 63. It'll be ready for him by summer 2021, the outlet said.

Keep scrolling to see the yacht McGregor just bought.

The Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 represents a collaboration between Automobili Lamborghini and The Italian Sea Group.

Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63. Lamborghini

UFC champ Conor McGregor bought the 12th example of only 63, according to TMZ. It'll be ready for him by summer 2021.

Source: TMZ

It draws styling cues from the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 hybrid hypercar.

Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63. Lamborghini

The “63” in its name references 1963, the year Lamborghini was established.

Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63. Lamborghini

Powered by two V12 engines, the yacht produces a claimed combined output of 4,000 horsepower.

Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63. Lamborghini

It’s 63 feet long.

Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63. Lamborghini

And weighs 24 tons.

Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63. Lamborghini

The yacht’s exterior design is meant to capture the aesthetic of the Lamborghini Miura and Countach from the 1960s and 1970s.

Story continues

Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63. Lamborghini

But with a modern interpretation.

Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63. Lamborghini

The hardtop takes cues from Lamborghini roadsters.

Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63. Lamborghini

The bow lights are shaped like the Y-shaped front lights found on the concept Terzo Millennio.

Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63. Lamborghini

The stealth-gray makes it look like a torpedo.

Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63. Lamborghini

Lamborghini says the hull is made from a high-performance shell.

Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63. Lamborghini

It was developed by naval engineers that apparently have a specialty in hydrodynamic sciences.

Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63. Lamborghini

That curved windshield is pretty sweet.

Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63. Lamborghini

Imagine the wind hitting you in the face while riding in this thing.

Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63. Lamborghini

This green looks close to the one you see on Huracáns.

Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63. Lamborghini

These lines are extremely Lamborghini.

Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63. Lamborghini

As is this front-end design.

Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63. Lamborghini

In fact, the whole thing is unmistakably Lamborghini.

Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63. Lamborghini

You’ll find more of the iconic Lamborghini hexagonal design language inside.

Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63. Lamborghini

There’s a very extensive menu of colors and livery options customers can choose from.

Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63. Lamborghini

The instrument panel is similar to a car cockpit.

Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63. Lamborghini

All the details are finished in carbon fiber.

Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63. Lamborghini

The Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 starts at 3 million Euros, or approximately $3.4 million.

Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63. Lamborghini

Lamborghini says the first boat will be available at the start of next year.

Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63. Lamborghini

Read the original article on Business Insider