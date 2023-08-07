Lamborghini Is Poised To Set An Annual Sales Record

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Lots of people are buying Lambos lately…

Lamborghini has been on a real tear in recent years, thanks in no small part to the Huracan. But now that model line has ridden off into the sunset, but the exotic automaker’s sales are headed in the opposite direction. In fact, as Reuters pointed out recently, Lamborghini could set an annual sales record in 2023.

The big figure Lamborghini is looking at by the end of 2023 is 10,000 vehicles sold. This comes after the close of Q2 for this year, with the automaker showing off impressive profit and revenue figures for the first half of 2023. It seems plenty of people want to get a Lambo these days, especially in the US, the brand’s largest market.

Through the end of June, Lamborghini said it sold 5,341 cars. That was enough for a 4.9% bump over the very strong numbers from the first half of 2022. Of course, there’s zero guarantee Lamborghini will be able to duplicate that success for the second half of this year. The world is full of uncertainties and even though many are saying a recession is now not going to happen, nobody can see the future.

While the Huracan was transformative for Lamborghini sales, the Urus is the real barn burner. Shoppers are clamoring for the SUV, the first one offered by the company in a long time, even though it sells for a pretty penny. There are many theories about why that is, but we think it has something to do with women influencing the vast majority of vehicle purchases.

Women love crossovers and SUVs for a variety of reasons. One of those is they have a large backseat, something you don’t get in a supercar. They also have useful cargo space. And you can’t argue with the success of the Urus or the Lamborghini brand these days.

