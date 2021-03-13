Lamborghini-powered Vector M12 supercar is ultra rare, obscure, and for sale

It's an excellent week for fans of obscure American supercars that never really took off. One of the seven Falcon F7s built is currently being auctioned on Cars & Bids, and one of the 14 Vector M12s made will cross the auction block during Barrett-Jackson's Scottsdale sale taking place in March 2021. Better yet, it's offered with no reserve.

Finished in black with a gorgeous red leather interior, this M12 was designed and built for the Prince of Brunei, according to Barrett-Jackson boss Craig Jackson. High-end cars that end up in Brunei rarely leave the microstate. The Sultan's collection allegedly includes more than 7,000 luxurious vehicles that are almost never shown to the public, yet this M12 somehow returned to the United States and found its way into the Larry Winkler collection.

Although it has traveled around the world, this M12 has evidently been driven sparingly. Its odometer shows merely 2,160 miles, and they're claimed to be original. Barrett-Jackson also points out that it received a major, engine-out service in November 2019 during which the clutch was replaced and an upgraded ceramic flywheel was installed. Interestingly, the interior was also redesigned to make it easier for taller drivers to take the wheel.

Power comes from a 5.7-liter V12 engine borrowed from none other than the Lamborghini Diablo. It develops 492 horsepower and 425 pound-feet of torque, and it spins the rear wheels via a five-speed manual transmission built by ZF. Vector pegged the M12's zero-to-60-mph time at 4.5 seconds, an impressive number in the 1990s. In comparison, the standard Diablo's zero-to-60-mph time hovered around four and a half seconds, too.

M12s rarely trade hands, and they're not cheap when they do. When this example crosses the auction block in March 2021, the market will decide what it's worth, because there's no reserve. The highest bidder will take it home, regardless of where bidding stops. If you want a shot at adding it to your collection, you can register to bid online.