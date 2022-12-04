How Lamborghini Rebuilt a One-of-a-Kind 1971 Countach LP 500 From the Ground up

Viju Mathew
·2 min read

Established in 2015 and made up of less than a dozen specialists, Lamborghini’s Polo Storico division is tasked with preserving the Raging Bull’s bloodline, restoring classic models from the 350 GT of the mid- 1960s to the Diablo, which ended its run in 2001.

“Our goal with Polo Storico is to maintain the heritage of the company and the value of our cars to the highest possible level,” says Alessandro Farmeschi, Lamborghini’s global after-sales director and head of Polo Storico. “And we have three main areas: certification of the cars, restoration and, last but not least, reconstruction of parts to fit the classics.”

More from Robb Report

But of all the history-preserving work done thus far, according to Farmeschi, one of the department’s greatest achievements is the complete reconstruction of the one-off 1971 Countach LP 500, undertaken at the request of a client. The first prototype of a model line pivotal in establishing the marque’s reputation for aggressive aesthetics and raw performance, the LP 500 was designed by Bertone’s Marcello Gandini and engineered by Paolo Stanzani and team.

Behind the steering wheel of Lamborghini Polo Storico’s reconstructed 1971 Countach LP 500
Behind the steering wheel of the reconstructed 1971 Countach LP 500.

The original “was destroyed during a test and then disappeared” in 1974, Farmeschi says. “We didn’t have the same chassis or anything, but we were able to rebuild it, to re-create the design and create and assemble all of the parts.” The project adhered to period-correct components and processes, including the ability to “beat the metal and build shapes manually, using molds made of wood.” That level of authenticity extended even to the tires, with Pirelli replicating the originals’ pattern and encouraging Lamborghini to track-test the car at its Vizzola Ticino circuit.

Rear view of Lamborghini Polo Storico’s reconstructed 1971 Countach LP 500
A rear-view look of the nostalgic sports car.

After a total of about 25,000 hours invested, Polo Storico debuted the reborn LP 500 at the 2021 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, on the shores of Italy’s Lake Como. “I had a chance to sit in it and start the engine,” Farmeschi says. “That vibe and emotion from the past—goose bumps.”

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Recommended Stories

  • Airbus Will Test Hydrogen Fuel Cell Engines on the First A380

    While the car world has reluctantly happily chosen battery power as the future of movement, other areas of transportation are still considering the best ways to go emission-free. But, after the news this week, you’d be forgiven for thinking that hydrogen has been picked as the future of aviation.

  • David Archuleta Had A Brilliant Response To The Haters Who Walked Out Of His Show For Mentioning He's Queer

    "If a few dozen people walk out, but there are others staying who need to know they’re not alone in this journey. It’s worth it to me."View Entire Post ›

  • 21 things you probably didn't know about Dolly Parton

    From her own Dollywood theme park to saving a 9-year-old on a movie set, there are some facts about the "Queen of Country" you might not know.

  • EXPLAINER: What do we know about the Colorado bomb threat?

    More than a year before police say Anderson Lee Aldrich killed five people and wounded 17 others at a gay night club in Colorado Springs, Aldrich was arrested on allegations of making a bomb threat that led to the evacuation of about 10 homes. Aldrich, who uses the pronoun they and is nonbinary according to their attorneys, threatened to harm their own family with a homemade bomb, ammunition and multiple weapons, authorities said at the time. It was passed as part of a nationwide movement aimed at addressing the “collateral consequences” from people’s run-ins with law enforcement that often make it difficult for them to get jobs or housing.

  • Why do I get a constant notice of 'battery discharge'? | Car Doctor

    My 2012 BMW 750 has a constant notice when I start the car that says “battery discharge” and certain electrical features stop working.

  • Elon Musk Has a Surprise Meeting

    The billionaire met French President Emmanuel Macron with whom he discussed Tesla's future plans.

  • Top 15 Most Advanced Countries in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at the top 15 most advanced countries in the world. If you want to see more of the most advanced countries in the world, go directly to Top 5 Most Advanced Countries in the World. Advanced countries are generally regarded as countries with modern economies that have […]

  • Skipper Son eyes 'another miracle' against Brazil at World Cup

    Son Heung-min wants his South Korea side to pull off "another miracle" and beat Brazil on Monday in the World Cup last 16 after their last-gasp heroics against Portugal.

  • Biden admin considering revival of Trump-era policy to place limits on asylum seekers: report

    The Biden administration, according to multiple reports, is considering the revival of a Trump-era policy that places limits on which immigrants may claim asylum in America.

  • 15 Biggest Bike Companies In The World

    In this article, we discuss the 15 biggest bike companies in the world. If you want to read about some more bike companies, go directly to 5 Biggest Bike Companies In The World. A motorcycle is a two-wheeled vehicle, often called a bike, consisting of a metal frame, an engine or an electric motor, and […]

  • UFC on ESPN 42 results: Sergei Pavlovich blitzes through Tai Tuivasa in under a minute

    Sergei Pavlovich needed less than a minute to get the job done against Tai Tuivasa on the main card of UFC on ESPN 42.

  • Is It Safe to Invest in the Stock Market Now? Take Advice From Warren Buffett

    Inflation crossed the 2% target in March 2021 and it kept rising, but the Federal Reserve failed to take action for almost a full year, insisting that transitory factors were to blame. In fact, the broad-based S&P 500 delivered its worst first-half performance since 1970, and the index has now declined for three consecutive quarters. Given the uncertain state of the economy, is it safe to invest in the stock market right now?

  • The 2023 Toyota Grand Highlander Is Finally Happening, Because Why Not

    Like most automakers today, Toyota’s crossover and SUV lineup splits the pie pretty narrowly. Excluding the battery-electric BZ4X and distinctions between hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles, the brand currently offers seven: the C-HR, Corolla Cross, RAV4, Highlander, Venza, 4Runner and Sequoia. There’s certainly some overlap there in terms of size and capability. But the company isn’t satisfied, as it’ll make room for one more SUV next year — the three-row Grand Highlander.

  • Ford Unveils Big Electric Vehicle Surprise in November

    Jim Farley has made no secret of his desire to win. The Ford CEO has made it clear that he wants his company to be the top gun in the electric vehicle sector. In April, he threw down the gauntlet to Tesla , the world's largest EV company, and "all comers to become the top EV maker in the world."

  • President Biden Speaks Out in Wake of Kanye West's Antisemitic Remarks: 'Silence is Complicity"

    "I just want to make a few things clear: The Holocaust happened," Biden wrote in the tweet, published Friday afternoon

  • Cameroon Player Ejected For Taking Off Jersey After Scoring Winner Vs. Brazil

    Cameroon's Vincent Aboubakar was ejected after scoring the winning goal over Brazil in stoppage time because he removed his jersey in celebration.

  • This 316-Acre Colorado Ranch Once Owned by Late Rocker Joe Cocker Just Listed for $18 Million

    The property, called Mad Dog Ranch, takes inspiration from English Tudor–style estates.

  • US forces monitor Mideast skies at Qatar base amid World Cup

    AL-UDEID AIR BASE, Qatar (AP) — As World Cup fans throng stadiums across Qatar, about 8,000 American troops stationed just nearby watch over the airspace of the tumultuous Middle East from a major base run by this energy-rich nation. Built on a flat stretch of desert about 20 miles (30 kilometers) southwest of Qatari capital Doha, Al-Udeid Air Base once was considered so sensitive that American military officers identified it as only being somewhere "in southwest Asia."

  • An Ode to Henry Cavill’s Surprisingly Literary Instagram Captions

    Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/GettyWe all know Henry Cavill. He is Superman. And until recently, he was the Witcher. He is also—seeing as he has to look the part to play the superhero convincingly—a very big guy. So it is understandable if the man comes across as slightly intimidating. However, you only need to look at the actor’s Instagram account to see that may not be the case. More specifically, his Instagram captions.Now I am admittedly not someone who reads long captio

  • Biden and Trump help Warnock, Walker by staying out of Georgia

    Ahead of Tuesday's Senate runoff election, there are no plans for President Biden or former President Donald Trump to stump in-person in the state for Sen. Warnock or Herschel Walker