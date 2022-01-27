Lamborghini speeds into NFT market with space-inspired artwork

An image of the NFT artwork 'Space Time Memory.'

Lamborghini's first NFT is taking the luxury sportscar maker to space.

The Italian automaker announced plans to auction off its first non-fungible token, a piece of art called Space Time Memory, which includes carbon fiber pieces sent to the International Space Station two years ago.

The carbon fiber parts are engraved with a unique QR code linking them to the digital artwork, an image of a Lamborghini Ultimae lifting off into space.

In a statement, Lamborghini said artist Fabian Oefner captured more than 1,500 individual parts of a real car to craft the digital art piece.

"For me, Space Time Memory is an analogy to the memories we make in life," said Oefner in a statement. "Memories are rooted in the physical world; we make them in reality. We then store them in our brains, what could be considered the digital world."

Five pairs of the physical and digital art pieces will be auctioned off between Feb. 1 and Feb. 4 with auction house RM Sotheby's and NFT company NFT Pro.

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are pieces of data verifying ownership of a digital collectible, such as artwork. It has also been used to verify ownership of other digital properties such as sports highlights.

The technology surged in popularity last year after an artist sold a piece of art as an NFT for $69 million.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lamborghini's first NFT is a space-inspired piece of art