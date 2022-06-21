Lamborghini, Subaru stolen near Tampa crash after police chase, Palmetto chief says

The drivers of a stolen Lamborghini and Subaru crashed in Manatee County after a police chase early Tuesday morning, Palmetto police said.

The pursuit began at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday after a Subaru’s theft deterrent system pinged in Palmetto, Chief Scott Tyler said in a news release.

Officers were dispatched to Walmart at U.S. 301 and S. Tamiami Trail to check on the Subaru reported stolen in Hernando County.

When they got to the Walmart, officers found the Subaru as well as a Lamborghini reported stolen in Hillsborough County near Tampa. When they approached the vehicles, the drivers fled east on U.S. 301, Tyler said.

The driver of the Lamborghini crashed near Gillette Road at U.S. 301 and Ellenton, then got into the stolen Subaru, which continued to head east on Interstate 75.

Tyler said the driver of the Subaru drove south on 75, exited onto State Road 70, and crashed into a retention pond area.

Three suspects exited the vehicle and fled on foot to a nearby shopping center.

Palmetto police officers found two suspects inside a Lowe’s store, and Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies found the third suspect in a wooded area.

One of the suspects injured their ankle, but no other reported injuries.