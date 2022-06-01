Lamborghini wants hybrid cars in its range beyond 2030 with e-fuels - CEO

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Lamborghini is seen outside a Lamborghini car dealer, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Brussels
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Stephan Winkelmann
    German businessman

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's Lamborghini wants to have two hybrid supersports cars in its range beyond 2030 powered by e-fuels, the head of the Volkswagen's brand was quoted as saying in a newspaper interview on Wednesday.

Lamborghini's Chief Executive Stephan Winkelmann told Italian daily Il Corriere della Sera that synthetic fuels would allow the automaker to have very low carbon emissions.

Like its rivals Ferrari, Aston Martin Lagonda and McLaren, Lamborghini is wrestling with how to shift ranges to battery power without losing the high performance that supports their premium pricing.

"We do not yet know if there will be a large enough quantity of this fuel to meet the needs of all manufacturers," Winkelmann said. "We need lawmakers to follow us on this path".

Synthetic fuels, known as e-fuels, are being developed along with biofuels to allow modified versions of combustion engines to continue to be used rather than a wholesale switch to battery electric vehicles (BEV).

Lamborghini, part of the Volkswagen Group through Audi, plans to turn all its line-up hybrid between next year and 2024, while its first full-electric model is expected at the end of the decade.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Keith Weir)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why Tesla Stock Stalled on Tuesday

    Shares of electric-car maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stalled out of the gate on Tuesday, after Barron's commented that analyst estimates for the company's Q2 production levels "look a little high." As of 10:10 a.m. ET, Tesla stock is down 2.5%. If you recall, it's been a week since Tesla announced plans to resume full-speed production of electric vehicles (EVs) at its Shanghai gigafactory in China -- 2,600 cars per day, 949,000 cars per year, and a big boost toward the company's goal of building 1.5 million EVs this year.

  • Mapmaker TomTom to cut 10% of jobs due to improved automation

    "The full assessment of the financial implications of the reset of the Maps unit is ongoing." Chief Executive Harold Goddijn said higher levels of automation would build better, broader maps enabling it to address a wider market across its carmaker and tech customers. TomTom, whose clients range from Volkswagen and Renault to and Microsoft, has been hit by longstanding supply chain shortages which forced automakers around the globe to slash production.

  • Bank of Canada's second 50-bps hike seen locked in, but what comes next?

    The Bank of Canada will almost certainly go ahead with its second consecutive half-point interest rate hike on Wednesday, as it scrambles to tame runaway inflation before price increases become self-fulfilling. After teasing an even bigger lift, Governor Tiff Macklem made clear in recent weeks that discussions ahead of Wednesday's decision would center on another 50-basis-point increase. Market watchers will be focused on the accompanying statement for any hints what is yet to come, including whether an unprecedented third consecutive half-percentage point increase is in the cards.

  • No contest: Peltz to bring energy to Unilever board

    Billionaire activist investor Nelson Peltz didn't have to wage an all-out proxy war this time - Unilever welcomed him onto its board with little apparent fuss. Peltz will become a non-executive director in July after his Trian investment vehicle built up a 1.5% stake, Unilever said Tuesday, four months after reports originally surfaced that he was buying into the group. When he takes up the role, Peltz will have had a hand in running three out of the world's four biggest consumer goods companies, including Procter & Gamble and Pepsico.

  • Stocks Struggle, Bonds Dip Amid Inflation Focus: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Europe and US equity futures struggled for direction amid a debate over the scale of central bank monetary policy tightening needed to fight inflation. Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerBiden Says US Will Provide Ukraine Advanced Rocket SystemsChinese Banks Overflow With Cash That Nobody Wants to Borr

  • Britain tells airlines to stop selling flights they can't deliver

    Britain's Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has told airlines to stop selling tickets for flights they cannot staff after a spate of airline cancellations caused widespread disruption for holidaymakers. Airports across Europe have struggled to cope with the rebound in demand but British airports are facing a particularly difficult week as a school half-term holiday combines with a long Jubilee public holiday weekend. Airports faced similar queues over the Easter vacation, and Shapps said that while some steps had been taken, there had not been the progress that is needed.

  • Gazprom cuts gas supply to Orsted and Shell Energy

    Gazprom has already halted supplies to Dutch gas trader GasTerra, as well as to Bulgaria, Poland and Finland after their refusal to pay for gas in Russian roubles, as demanded by Moscow in response to Western sanctions over the Russia-Ukraine conflict. German, Italian and French companies, however, have said they would engage with Moscow's payment scheme to ensure they can maintain supplies. Bundesnetzagentur, Germany's network regulator, on Wednesday said that Shell Europe accounted for only small gas supply volumes that could be sourced from other parties.

  • Deutsche Bank Replaces DWS CEO Woehrmann After Greenwashing Raid

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG’s embattled DWS Group Chief Executive Officer Asoka Woehrmann resigned hours after a police raid at the asset manager, the culmination of months of controversy surrounding the executive.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerBiden Says US Will Provide Ukraine Advanced Rocket SystemsChinese Banks Ove

  • Head of Deutsche Bank's DWS steps down after 'greenwashing' raids

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The chief executive of Deutsche Bank asset manager DWS will step down next week, he said on Wednesday, a day after raids by prosecutors over allegations that the company misled investors about "green" investments. The business has been dogged by the accusations for months, prompting German prosecutors to conduct raids on DWS and the headquarters of Deutsche Bank on Tuesday.

  • Race for Cheaper EVs May Face Years-Long Setback on Metal Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- A surge in battery metal prices means it could take several years longer for electric vehicles to become as affordable as conventional cars, according to BloombergNEF.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerBiden Says US Will Provide Ukraine Advanced Rocket SystemsChinese Banks Overflow With Cash That Nobody Wants to

  • Australia's new Treasurer argues for minimum wage rise as energy costs spike

    Australia's new Treasurer on Wednesday said he wanted to see minimum wages rise fast enough to keep pace with surging inflation, as a looming spike in energy prices threatens to worsen a cost-of-living crisis. Just days after winning power, Treasurer Jim Chalmers told reporters the Labor government would honour a pre-election pledge to argue for a wage increase that would match the current inflation rate of 5.1%. The minimum wage will be decided by the independent Fair Work Commission within the next few weeks, but the government can make a recommendation on the size of the award.

  • U.S. jury finds ex-Clinton campaign lawyer not guilty of lying to FBI

    A jury in Washington on Tuesday found a former attorney for Hillary Clinton's U.S. presidential campaign not guilty of lying to the FBI when he met with the bureau in September 2016 to share a tip about possible communications between Donald Trump's business and a Russian bank. The verdict to acquit attorney Michael Sussmann was a blow to Special Counsel John Durham, who was appointed by former Attorney General William Barr during Trump's administration to probe any missteps in the FBI's investigation into whether Trump's campaign was colluding with Russia.

  • Rimac raises $537 million in new funding round, CEO talks potential IPO

    Rimac has raised 500 million euros ($537 million) in a new funding round, it said on Wednesday, but the Croatian carmaker's chief executive cautioned sales would have to be twice as high before he would consider a stock market listing. The new funding, led by Softbank and Goldman Sachs as well as existing shareholders including Volkswagen's Porsche unit, brings the carmaker's total valuation to over 2 billion euros, Rimac said. Taking the step of an initial public offering would depend on revenue reaching over a billion, Rimac CEO Mate Rimac said in a media roundtable, adding the company was around halfway there.

  • China's factory activity falls at slower pace on easing curbs - Caixin PMI

    China's factory activity shrank less sharply in May as COVID-19 curbs eased and some production resumed, a private sector survey showed on Wednesday, improving from a 26-month low in April. The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 48.1 in May from 46.0 the previous month and was slightly above a Reuters poll of 48.0. May's contraction was the second-sharpest slump since February 2020, suggesting the recovery remains fragile.

  • Vivendi against sale of TIM's network if it undervalues asset - paper

    ROME (Reuters) -Telecom Italia's (TIM) top investor Vivendi would oppose a sale of the Italian phone group's fixed network that undervalues TIM's main infrastructure asset, and would be ready to assess other options, the CEO of the French group said. "I want to be clear on the subject of the value of the network," Vivendi Chief Executive Arnaud de Puyfontaine told daily la Repubblica in an interview published on Wednesday. "Vivendi will never support the sale of the network at analysts' estimated value [of between 17-21 billion euros] and this is in the best interest of TIM."

  • Japan's Panasonic sees global car output improving this business year

    "We will be running our business as we consider risks of fluctuations on vehicle production," said Masashi Nagayasu, CEO of the Japanese conglomerate's automotive business, which makes in-car infotainment systems and other auto components and is separate from its battery business. Speaking on the first day of Panasonic's annual investor event, Nagayasu said Panasonic was not thinking about making cars. Panasonic, which gets roughly 14% of its total revenue from the automotive unit, expects sales in the business to rise 19% in the fiscal year ending March 2023.

  • Analysis-Sizzling U.S. energy stock rally confronts global growth worries

    A scorching rally in U.S. energy shares has left investors facing a tough decision: hold on despite growing worries that global growth will slow or lock in profits in one of the few areas of the stock market that has thrived this year. The S&P 500 energy sector has surged 55.7% year-to-date on the back of soaring oil prices, making it a welcome counterweight in portfolios during a year in which the broader S&P 500 has declined by 13.3%. Some individual energy names have delivered returns more typically seen in high-flying technology over the past decade: Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp have gained 57% and 49% year-to-date, respectively, while Occidental Petroleum Corp has soared about 140%.

  • U.S. Chamber of Commerce, others warn of impracticalities in EU subsidy plan

    Proposed EU legislation targeting foreign state-backed buyers of European companies prompted by fears of a Chinese buying spree may be impossible to comply with in practice, the American Chamber of Commerce and peer groups for Indian and Japanese businesses said on Wednesday. The concerns voiced by the groups come as European Union governments and EU lawmakers are set to meet this month to discuss and possibly adopt the European Commission's proposal announced last year which takes aim at subsidies that harm competition. The proposal also covers bids in public tenders in order to prevent the use of foreign subsidies to grow market share or underbid European rivals to gain access to strategically important markets or critical infrastructure.

  • Adani Shares Hit by Selloff in the Wake of MSCI Index Review

    (Bloomberg) -- Some shares that are part of billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate took a beating on Tuesday as investors adjusted their holdings to reflect changes in the composition and weighings in the MSCI India Index, according to an analyst who publishes at Smartkarma.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerBiden Says US Wil

  • What Exempting Russia From OPEC+ Supply Quotas May Mean for Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Exempting Russia from the OPEC+ alliance’s oil-production agreements is being discussed by some members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, the Wall Street Journal reported. Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerBiden Says US Will Provide Ukraine Advanced Rocket SystemsChinese Banks Overflow With