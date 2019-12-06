Lamborghinis, baby lions, and stacks of cash: The Russian hackers in charge of 'Evil Corp' are living an absurdly lavish lifestyle

The Russian hacking group Evil Corp is being sought by various international governments, suspected of a wide range of illegal activities.

The UK's National Crime Agency said the group's leader, Maksim "Aqua" Yakubets, was charged in connection with "two separate international computer hacking and bank fraud schemes" across the past 10 years that allowed his hacking group to steal millions of dollars.

Photos released of the group's lavish lifestyle offer a look at how they spend the millions they're accused of stealing, from exotic animals to custom Lamborghinis.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

The millionaire leader of what authorities have called "the world's most harmful cyber crime group," Evil Corp, lives a life full of luxury items and exotic animals.

Maksim "Aqua" Yakubets, a 32-year-old Russian man, was indicted on Thursday by US authorities. He's charged with carrying out "two separate international computer hacking and bank fraud schemes" across the past 10 years, siphoning millions of dollars from UK citizens into the coffers of Evil Corp, the UK's National Crime Agency said.

Since Yakubets resides in Russia, the indictments won't affect him unless he leaves the country. "If Yakubets ever leaves the safety of Russia," the agency said, "he will be arrested and extradited the US."

For now, Yakubets still lives in Russia and is apparently living it up alongside his cohorts. When they're not driving his custom Lamborghinis or taking videos of a lion cub roaming an ornate rug, they're posing for photos with wads of cash.

Take a look.

Alongside the news of the indictments, the UK agency released a variety of images and videos depicting the lavish lifestyles of Yakubets and his cohorts.

Yakubets speaking with a police officer next to his Lamborghini Huracan. More

National Crime Agency (NCA)

Here's a closer look at that custom Lamborghini Huracan, a car that costs about $250,000 before any customization.

National Crime Agency (NCA)

That's far from the only fancy vehicle in his portfolio — he's also got a Nissan GT-R, an Audi R8, and a Dodge Challenger.

National Crime Agency (NCA)

A video montage shows them doing burnouts and goofing around with electronics, and it features a surprising appearance from a lion cub.

—National Crime Agency (NCA) (@NCA_UK) December 5, 2019

Another such video details the life of Yakubets specifically, from his custom Lambo to his ornate 2017 wedding.

—National Crime Agency (NCA) (@NCA_UK) December 5, 2019

One final image was also released: Yakubets' wanted poster.

FBI

The FBI is offering as much as $5 million for information that could lead to Yakubets' arrest. The National Crime Agency said it was the largest reward offered by the FBI for someone accused of cyber crimes.

For more information on the indictments, check out the release from the National Crime Agency.

Read the original article on Insider