Lamesa man has bond revoked

Apr. 12—A Lamesa man scheduled to go to trial next month in connection with a fatal crash had his bond revoked Monday by Ector County District Court Judge Justin Low.

Gerardo Cardoza was indicted in March 2019 on a charge of accident involving death and was released from custody after posting a $50,000 bond. On March 25, the Ector County District Attorney's Office filed a motion to revoke that bond alleging Cardoza was convicted of driving while intoxicated in Ward County in August 2021.

Cardoza is scheduled to go to trial May 2 in the death of Manuel Reyes, a 78-year-old Odessan who was struck and killed while walking in a cross walk at 8th Street and Golder Avenue around 4 a.m. March 24, 2018.

Court documents indicate authorities believe Cardoza was driving the vehicle that struck Reyes and that he left the scene without helping Reyes and without providing his name, address, insurance information or vehicle information.

Cardoza's bond is now set at $250,000.