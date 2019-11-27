Was Lammhults Design Group AB (publ)'s (STO:LAMM B) Earnings Decline Part Of A Broader Industry Downturn?

After looking at Lammhults Design Group AB (publ)'s (OM:LAMM B) latest earnings announcement (30 September 2019), I found it useful to revisit the company's performance in the past couple of years and assess this against the most recent figures. As a long-term investor I tend to focus on earnings trend, rather than a single number at one point in time. Also, comparing it against an industry benchmark to understand whether it outperformed, or is simply riding an industry wave, is a crucial aspect. Below is a brief commentary on my key takeaways.

Was LAMM B's recent earnings decline worse than the long-term trend and the industry?

LAMM B's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 September 2019) of kr32m has declined by -19% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 6.6%, indicating the rate at which LAMM B is growing has slowed down. What could be happening here? Well, let's look at what's occurring with margins and whether the rest of the industry is feeling the heat.

In terms of returns from investment, Lammhults Design Group has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 6.6% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 4.1% is below the SE Commercial Services industry of 4.3%, indicating Lammhults Design Group's are utilized less efficiently. However, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Lammhults Design Group’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 8.1% to 11%.

What does this mean?

Lammhults Design Group's track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. Companies that are profitable, but have unpredictable earnings, can have many factors impacting its business. I suggest you continue to research Lammhults Design Group to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

