Lamont’s call to fire chief state’s attorney could test cumbersome process for removal from office

Gov. Ned Lamont has said that, were it up to him, he’d fire Chief State’s Attorney Richard Colangelo over fall-out from Colangelo’s decision to hire the daughter of a politically connected state budget officer — at the same time he was pressing the officer for raises for himself and other senior prosecutors.

But potentially removing Colangelo from office could be easier said than done — should he choose to ignore calls from the governor and others for his resignation. Colangelo hasn’t spoken publicly about his plans; several officials said he was in talks Tuesday about retirement benefits and the outcome could determine his decision.

If his decision were to stay and fight – which officials following the events said is the least likely outcome — a little-known, never-tested, complicated set of nearly 40-year old regulations concerning removal of the state’s top prosecutor could turn the process into a full-blown, election-year impeachment trial.

The controversy over Colangelo already had become political, a week after an investigation commissioned by Lamont questioned his judgement and credibility following the decision to give a high-paying patronage job to Anastasia Diamantis, whose father, Konstantinos Diamantis, is Lamont’s former deputy secretary of the Office of Policy and Management.

Lamont let the elder Diamantis go in late October, about a week after federal prosecutors served the administration with a grand jury subpoena for records of two, major spending programs that Diamantis over saw. In mid-December, Lamont hired former U.S. Attorney Stanley A. Twardy, Jr. to investigate the circumstances around Colangelo’s decision to hire his daughter. Twardy concluded that Colangelo had not been credible in his explanation.

Republicans had been quiet about fellow Republican Colangelo until Tuesday, when GOP candidate for Governor Bob Stefanowski joined the calls for resignation.

“It has been a week since the independent report was released about the...behavior of Chief State’s Attorney Richard Colangelo,” said Stefanowski. “It’s been a week of Connecticut residents questioning the ethics of the state’s top prosecutor, and that is a week too long. It’s time for Mr. Colangelo to resign immediately.””

If Colangelo were to decideto fight to keep his job, the responsibility for forcing him out, should they choose to do so, would fall to the state Criminal Justice Commission, which appointed Colangelo and has sole power to remove him. The commission, created as a quasi-independent agency to insulate insulate criminal prosecutions from political influence, has scheduled a meeting at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9. Its brief agenda calls for “Executive Session re: personnel matters related to the Chief State’s Attorney” and “Discussion and vote related to the Chief State’s Attorney.”

Supreme Court Justice Andrew McDonald, the commission chairman, would not elaborate on the agenda, but others involved in the event said the intention at the time the agenda was drawn was to either accept Colangelo’s possible resignation or set in motion the machinery for his possible removal.

McDonald has previously said, “The findings in the (Twardy) report are quite startling and raise profoundly serious questions about whether the Chief State’s Attorney can continue to discharge the duties of the constitutional office.

McDonald also has said that he “asked the Attorney General’s office to advise the commission on the full extent of the due process that would need to be observed in any removal hearing.”.

The process

The law and regulations concerning any possible removal of the chief state’s attorney leave the process entirely to the commission. There would have to be a formal, written presentation of “charges”, followed by the commission’s appointment of a special prosecutor or prosecutors to make its case. Colangelo would be entitled under the rules to hire is own legal representatives.

“Whenever the Commission has reason to believe or is of the opinion that the chief State’s Attorney is guilty of misconduct, material neglect of duty or incompetence in the conduct of his office there shall be an investigation and (the) commission shall prepare a statement in writing of the charges against such official summoning him to appear before the Commission at a date named and show cause why he should not be removed from office,” the regulations provide.

An adversarial proceeding would follow, with the commission serving as judge and jury. The special prosecutor and defense team would present witnesses, exhibits, arguments and counter arguments. There would be no formal rules of evidence; the commission chairman would rule on admissibility of evidence, questions of law and objections, but if the remaining commission members were to disagree, they could vote to overrule the chairman, according to the regulations.

Just as in the case of a criminal trial in a court, the special prosecutor would have “the burden going forward and of establishing by a preponderance of the evidence hat there is just cause for removing the employee.” The law and regulations say, “It is solely the function of the commission to assess the weight and credibility of the witnesses and the evidence.”

What is not clear in the law or regulations is whether the hearing would be open to the public or conducted in secret. It is clear, however, in the rules that once a special prosecutor is appointed, the commission members cannot discuss the proceedings unless all parties are present.

Organizing such a proceeding could require months. The actual proceeding could last months longer and cost tens of thousands of dollars. Testimony would be given under oath and and at least some of the proceedings would be transcribed, the rules say. This week the commission has $409 in its budget.

Procedures for removing the chief state’s attorney and lesser prosecutors were enacted in 1987 at the time the State Police organized crime squad was involved in a bitter dispute with former Waterbury State’s Attorney John Connelly over the state police use – or misuse – of a notorious informant.

Connelly decided the informant was responsible for more crime than he helped to solve and arrested him. Some in the state police were furious and then-Chief State’s Attorney John Kelly moved to fire Connelly. Connelly prevailed and kept his job.