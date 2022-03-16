Lamont plan to address gun violence, juvenile crime, commended by police, advocates

Gov. Ned Lamont, state officials and city leaders championed on Wednesday a proposed bill, currently under consideration by the Judiciary Committee, that would address gun violence in Connecticut by supporting community intervention programs and expanding the authority of law enforcement.

“It’s about crime but it’s also about the incredible disconnect of the last couple years,” Lamont said in the gymnasium of the Waterbury Police Activity League, describing efforts to combat gun violence, which has increased in Connecticut over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senate Bill No. 16 is part of a suite of proposals aimed at improving Connecticut’s juvenile justice system and addressing crime across the state, spurred in large part by a spike in gun violence in many cities in recent years and a string of car thefts that drew statewide attention last summer.

The omnibus criminal justice measure, proposed by Lamont, would expand funding for evidence-based prevention and intervention programs, as well as tighten gun control in the state, including by requiring owners of guns without serial numbers to register them. More controversially, the bill would give police access to the arrest records of cases involving juveniles from the past 90 days; permit the police to detain, in certain cases, a juvenile for up to eight hours (up from the current limit of six hours); and put children arrested for auto theft under electronic monitoring if they had a previous offense.

James C. Rovella, commissioner of the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, described the legislation on Wednesday as among the “most comprehensive” measures he had seen in more than four decades in law enforcement.

“There’s something in this bill for everybody,” Waterbury Police Chief Fernando C. Spagnolo, Jr. said, highlighting the bill’s provisions to support law-enforcement efforts to track down illegally-held guns.

While Senate Bill No. 16 was roundly applauded in Waterbury, it has also received criticism during recent public hearings.

The ACLU of Connecticut voiced “strong opposition” to the measure earlier this week, arguing that extending the length of juvenile detention is “unnecessary and does not address the underlying causes of juvenile crime” and that electronic monitoring “does not lower incarceration rates, it is not rehabilitative, and it is not cost-effective.”

The Connecticut Justice Alliance, a statewide organization that works to end the criminalization of youth, also submitted testimony against the measure, raising concerns about a provision that makes auto theft a “serious juvenile offense.” Justice adviser Fernecia Smith argued that the provision would not actually deter car thefts and emphasized that “Investing in preventative services and programs for our children does more positive and more justice than punishing them ever will.”

Violence prevention and rehabilitation workers and those with experiences of incarceration who appeared at Wednesday’s event alongside Lamont voiced support for the measure.

Chaz Carmon, president of Ice The Beef, a youth development organization in New Haven, Waterbury and other cities, emphasized to the crowd that reducing violence in cities across the state is a vital priority.

“People have been losing their lives in these neighborhoods for a long time, and finally, together, we’re going to stand up and say, ‘No more,’” he said.

Manuel Camacho, 17, a student at James Hillhouse High School in New Haven, who also works with Ice The Beef, noted that for children and youth who grow up around crime, “trauma follows us everywhere we go.”

Another speaker, Divontaye Canady, 24, of Waterbury, described being incarcerated from age 15 until 22.

“I was a good kid and got caught up in some bad things, so I went to jail for seven years,” he told the crowd.

Eventually, Canady managed to secure his GED — and when he returned home from prison, he said, Carmon, of Ice The Beef, helped him get a job.

“At that age, most kids would probably just give up... but I didn’t stop,” he said. “I wanted better for myself and my family.”

Eliza Fawcett can be reached at elfawcett@courant.com.