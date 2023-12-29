Lampkin petition denied: Accomplice to 1998 double murder to continue life sentence

Dec. 28—The Yuba County Superior Court issued a ruling denying Leon Lampkin Jr.'s petition for resentencing on Dec. 21 after assessing his involvement in the 1998 robbery and double homicide of Alejandro and Leoncio Jimenez.

According to the Yuba County District Attorney's Office, Lampkin along with co-defendant Michael Owens attempted to rob the Jimenez brothers at their home in Linda on March 18, 1998. A gun fight reportedly broke out during the robbery, which resulted in the brothers' deaths and Owens being shot three times.

Owens was sentenced to serve four life terms plus 79 years, and previously maintained his innocence during sentencing. A jury later determined that while Lampkin did not intentionally discharge a firearm during the crime, he was found guilty of felony murder and sentenced to serve 37 years plus two life terms. A jury also affirmed his conviction during an appeal in 2002.

With the passing of Senate Bill 1437 — which modified California's definitions for felony murder — resentencing could have been possible for Lampkin. This change in the law ensures that liability for murder is not imposed on someone unless they were the actual killer, acted with intent to kill or acted as a major participant in an underlying felony with reckless indifference to human life. The California Legislature chose to make this change retroactive, which reopened thousands of murder convictions, including Lampkin's.

The Yuba County Superior Court held several hearings this year to reassess whether Lampkin's actions in 1998 meet the new criteria for a felony murder sentence. Had the court ruled in his favor, Lampkin's murder conviction would have been reversed and his sentences vacated, leaving only the convictions for attempted robbery and burglary. Having already served 25 years, Lampkin would have been a free man.

According to court documents, Lampkin did not shoot the victims, but assisted in the underlying robbery. While exhibits from the original 1999 trial were not issued as evidence in recent hearings, the court admitted transcripts from the jury trial along with new testimony from Owens as part of his application for clemency.

Owens provided more detail into his relationship with Lampkin, his involvement in gang activity at the time, and his planning of the robbery. He testified to having an influence on Lampkin as an older peer and gang recruiter as well as needing Lampkin to translate during the robbery because he believed that the Jimenez brothers only spoke Spanish.

During closing statements, Yuba County Public Defender Brian Davis asserted that Owens' testimony should not be trusted on the principle of Owens being an untrustworthy source, being compelled to provide testimony that is consistent with his charges when seeking clemency, and having previously maintained his innocence.

However, the court found that this new testimony was corroborated "in all critical respects" by excerpts of the 1999 trial transcripts and earlier preliminary hearings. Officials believe that this evidence establishes beyond a reasonable doubt that Lampkin assisted in the robbery that led to the victims' deaths. This left the court to deliberate on whether Lampkin assisted as a "major participant" and with "reckless indifference to human life," court documents said.

Lampkin did not shoot or intend to shoot the victims, but the question is whether his involvement in the crime was substantial. The court highlighted that in similar cases, get-away drivers or minor actors during a crime were not found to be major participants while people who broke shooters out of jail, helped capture victims, or held victims at gunpoint were found to be major participants.

"This case falls somewhere between those extremes," the court said.

While Lampkin played a minimal role in planning the robbery, he was found to have discussed the plan with Owens the day of the incident, agreed to provide back up and translate for Owens, took a shotgun offered by Owens and followed him into the Jiminez home.

The court argued that Lampkin's knowledge that this was to be an armed robbery is a factor delineating reckless indifference to human life. Other factors include evident inaction such as Lampkin not calling 911 or attempting to deescalate the incident.

"There were multiple weapons used by multiple people to enter a residence in the late evening to rob a drug dealer known to have drugs, guns and/or cash. Defendant failed to do anything to restrain the crime or aid the victims. His sole concern after the first shots were fired was saving his own skin. There was no evidence he even anonymously contacted 911 emergency or law enforcement after multiple shots were fired," the court said.

It was because of these factors that the court denied Lampkin's petition for resentencing.

"The court got this one right. I am very thankful to Deputy District Attorney Caitlin Smith, who poured her heart and hundreds of hours into this case," Yuba County District Attorney Clint Curry said. "Relitigating cases that were settled a quarter-century ago is difficult on everyone, especially the families of the victims. May Leoncio and Alejandro Jimenez rest in peace."