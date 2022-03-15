🌱 The Lampstand Opens + First Responder Remembrance Event

Welcome back, Roanoke! Here's everything you need to know to get this Wednesday started off right. Here's everything you need to know about what's happening today in town.

First, today's weather:

Showers late in the afternoon. High: 64 Low: 50.

Here are the top three stories today in Roanoke:

Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts hosted a remembrance event for first responders. The event honored those who died during the COVID-19 pandemic and the front-line workers who risked their lives over the last two years. The event had hundreds of empty chairs meant to represent the 900 people who died in the area from COVID-19. (WSLS 10) Roanoke's The Lampstand opens its doors to the community. The Lampstand is the only home dedicated to supporting children who have been exploited and trafficked in Virginia. The center's founder, Keith Farmer, has been working for ten years to open the center. (WDBJ) Roanoke City Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. has been found guilty of taking $15,000 in pandemic relief funds through false applications. The councilman reported inflated numbers to solicit higher amounts of funds for his media and real estate companies. Jeffrey has maintained his innocence throughout the process while remaining on the council. (Roanoke Times)

Today in Roanoke:

Children's Dance and Movement Classes At 16 West Marketplace (All Day)

From my notebook:

The Roanoke Police Department honors the life and legacy of Officer Caleb Ogilvie. He was an officer with the Covington Police Department. (Twitter)

The Rescue Mission of Roanoke thanks Citylight Church for its continued service with the mission. Click to see the photos. (Facebook)

The Youth Athletics Review Board will meet on Mar. 17 at the Parks and Recreation Conference Room. Click for the full details. (Roanoke Government)

Events:

American Diabetes Association Diabetes Alert Day: Understand Your Risk (March 22)

— Nicole Fallon-Peek

About me: Nicole Fallon-Peek is a journalist and copywriter with a degree in Media, Culture and Communication from New York University. She has served as a freelance reporter, managing editor, copy editor, and editorial director for a variety of B2B news outlets. She currently co-owns and operates content creation agency Lightning Media Partners.

This article originally appeared on the Roanoke Patch