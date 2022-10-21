Lanagan man takes plea deal in assault of officer

Oct. 21—PINEVILLE, Mo. — A 55-year-old man took an Alford plea this week on a charge that he assaulted a Lanagan police officer and was sentenced to time already served in jail.

Tommy Jackson entered the plea Tuesday in McDonald County Circuit Court to a reduced count of second-degree assault in a plea agreement dismissing related counts of armed criminal action and resisting arrest. An Alford plea admits no guilt but acknowledges the likelihood of a conviction if the matter were to proceed to trial.

Judge Gregory Stremel accepted the plea bargain and assessed the defendant seven months in jail with credit for already having served that much time.

The conviction pertains to an incident Feb. 24 outside the defendant's home. Lanagan police Officer George Ripsom was driving past Jackson's residence when two of his dogs ran at his vehicle, and the officer was forced to stop a couple of times to avoid running over them, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

At which point, Jackson approached the officer's vehicle yelling that the only time police came by his place was when his dogs got out of their pen. He then shouldered up to Ripsom and got in his face, prompting the officer to tell him to back off or he would be arrested, according to the affidavit.

A physical struggle ensued during which Jackson knocked Ripsom to the ground, exchanged blows with him and dragged him into a tree line where they wrestled a second time. The officer finally had to draw his firearm to ward Jackson off, according to the affidavit.

Jackson retreated to his house, where he purportedly armed himself with a knife and continued issuing threats before finally coming at the officer a second time armed with a baseball bat. Ripsom fought him off with the use of a police baton.

But the defendant was not taken into custody until other officers arrived, searched the vicinity and eventually apprehended him.