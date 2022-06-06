Lanagan man to be tried on officer assault charges

Jun. 6—PINEVILLE, Mo. — A 54-year-old man has been ordered to stand trial on charges that he repeatedly threatened and assaulted a police officer outside his home in Lanagan.

Associate Judge John LePage ruled at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing last week in McDonald County Circuit Court that Tommy Jackson should stand trial on counts of first-degree assault of a special victim, armed criminal action and resisting arrest. The judge set Jackson's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for June 16.

The charges stem from an incident Feb. 24 that began when two of the defendant's dogs attacked Lanagan Officer George Ripsom's vehicle as he was driving past. The officer was forced to stop a couple of times to avoid hitting or running over the dogs, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

As he was stopped, Jackson approached his vehicle yelling at the officer that the only time police came by was when his dogs got out of their pen. He then shouldered Ripsom and got in his face, prompting the officer to tell him to back off or he would be arrested, according to the affidavit.

A physical struggle ensued during which Jackson knocked the officer to the ground, exchanged blows with him and dragged him into a tree line where they wrestled a second time. The officer finally drew his gun to ward him off, and Jackson returned to his house where he armed himself with a knife and continued issuing threats, according to the affidavit.

After Ripsom put his gun back in its holster, Jackson purportedly came at him once again, this time armed with a baseball bat, and Ripsom had to fight him off with a police baton.

The affidavit states that Jackson ran off with his dogs before other officers arrived on the scene and conducted a search of the vicinity that finally resulted in his apprehension and transport to jail.