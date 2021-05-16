Lanai man arrested for arson in connection to brush fires in hunting areas

May 16—A Lanai man was arrested and charged with six counts of third-degree arson Friday for allegedly setting a series of brush fires in rural hunting areas on the island.

Maui police said that between Sept. 5 and Wednesday, a total of 14 brush fires occurred on Pulama Lana 'i property. Then on Friday at about 11 :27 a.m., another brush fire was reported near Paliamano Gulch. Witnesses reported seeing a gray truck in the vicinity when the fire first began. The same truck was reported near the area of two brush fires that occurred Wednesday.

Police arrested Martin Eskaran Jr., 27, as a suspect in several of the fires. He was released after posting $6, 000 bail.