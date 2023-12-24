Lancashire neglected dogs celebrate Christmas in new homes

Two neglected dogs found living among piles of rubbish are looking forward to a happy Christmas in loving new homes, an animal charity said.

Rottweiler Bella and Harry, a husky-type dog, were severely underweight when they were rescued from a filthy home at in Lancashire.

After months at the RSPCA's Preston branch in Ribbleton the pair have now fully recovered and have been rehomed.

The owners of the dogs said they were "privileged" to welcome them in.

When discovered, Bella's hips and ribs were visibly protruding and she had overgrown nails, scabby ears and sticky eyes, the RSPCA said.

Harry, meanwhile, was also extremely thin with feet tinged with urine stains.

Jordan, who has given Bella a new home, said: "She's been through so much and we feel privileged to have been able to give her a new home.

"She's just the happiest dog with a constantly wagging tail.

"She really loves a fuss and she'll literally sit on the knee of anyone who comes to visit.

"Bella is a big dog but an absolute softie - she's been the perfect match for us and we can't imagine life without her now."

Harry, who has since put on a third of his body weight, has been enjoying trips in a camper van and walks in the park with his new owner Jim French.

"He's never happier than when he's running," said Mr French.

"Harry is just the right companion for me, especially as I work from home.

"I've been continuing with his training and his lead recall and he's got much better.

"He enjoys going for a drive and he's great with other dogs."

Ashleigh Kay, manager of the Preston and district branch animal centre, said both dogs were "adored" by all the staff and volunteers.

"We're so grateful to James and Jordan for choosing to adopt - we know they are both going to be spoiled and loved this Christmas," she said.

The dogs' former owner was banned from keeping animals for a decade, the RSPCA said.

