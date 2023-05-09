Lancashire Police to face no action over Nicola Bulley disclosures

Nicola Bulley

The police watchdog has cleared Lancashire Constabulary following an investigation over its contact with Nicola Bulley before she vanished.

The force came under heavy criticism after the 45-year-old's body was pulled from the River Wyre on February 19, more than three weeks after she was last seen on January 27.

MPs and campaign groups voiced their disapproval after police elected to put elements of her private life into the public domain during the search - including her struggles with alcohol and perimenopause.

But the force said the ICO had concluded its investigation and informed police it would not be taking any enforcement action.

The watchdog said its probe focused on the "the actions and decisions of the police officer who attended Ms Bulley's address as part of a multi-agency team".

Announcing their conclusions on Tuesday, ICO's deputy commissioner of regulatory policy Emily Keaney said: "This was an important piece of work around a high-profile case.

"We wanted to reassure the public that there are rules in place to protect how personal information is used and shared, and we wanted to be clear that while police can disclose information to protect the public and investigate crime, they would need to be able to demonstrate such disclosure was necessary and proportionate."

Following the IOPC's decision not to take action against an officer who had contact with Ms Bulley before her disappearance, Lancashire Police said they attended her address "in support of an ambulance deployment".

Assistance Chief Constable Sam Mackenzie said: "The IOPC investigators focused on the actions of one officer and have now completed their investigation and found no misconduct or wrongdoing.

"Whilst we do have some procedural learning it is important to note that our attendance was in support of an ambulance deployment and that the officer dealt with Nicola with compassion and empathy, putting her care at the forefront of his decision-making on that day."

Conservative police and crime commissioner for the county, Andrew Snowden, said an independent review being conducted by the College of Policing into the force's handling of the case was under way - with findings and recommendations due to be published in the autumn.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.