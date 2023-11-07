Lancashire Police officer admits attempted murder of woman

Ellie Moxham was found injured in a hotel on Brook Street in Manchester

A police officer has admitted the attempted murder of a woman.

James Riley, 28, from Preston, Lancashire, pleaded guilty to trying to kill Ellie Moxham on 10 November 2022.

Riley, an officer with Lancashire Constabulary, had previously denied the offence and was facing trial at Manchester Crown Court next week but changed his plea.

He was further remanded in custody after appearing via videolink from HMP Forest Bank in Salford.

Riley, from Jepps Avenue, will be sentenced on 12 January.

Previously, Greater Manchester Police said officers were called to a report of concern for the welfare of a woman at a hotel on Brook Street, Manchester, at about 23:30 GMT.

Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to hospital.

