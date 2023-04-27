Lancaster attorney punished for seeking sexual 'daddy/daughter' relationship with client

The Supreme Court of Ohio has suspended a Lancaster attorney for seeking a "daddy/daughter dynamic in and out of the bedroom" with a vulnerable client.

In a unanimous opinion, the court Thursday suspended Andrew Russ from practicing law for violating ethics rules by attempting to have sex with a client and lying in connection with the resulting disciplinary investigation.

The court suspended Russ from practicing law for two years, staying one year on the condition that Russ does not break the rules again.

Russ practices domestic law in several central Ohio counties, including Franklin, Delaware, Knox, Licking, Fairfield, Pickaway, Madison and Union, according to his firm's website.

According to the court's decision, Muskingum County Juvenile Court appointed Russ in 2021 to represent a woman whose newborn daughter tested positive for fentanyl at birth. Russ was supposed to defend the client against allegations that her baby was abused or neglected.

Russ offered this client a job working in his law office. After he learned the woman did not have a supportive family, he offered to serve as a "father figure, adding that he wanted to help give her stability and build her self-esteem ..." the court's decision states.

"Intermingled with those offers of help, support, and encouragement were Russ’s express solicitations of a sexual relationship."

Russ told the client via text he wanted a young girlfriend around the age of his own daughter with whom he could share "the Daddy/daughter dynamic in and out of the bedroom," according to the court's decision.

"He suggested that treating (the woman) as a 'girlfriend/daughter' was 'a big turn on for (him) sexually.'"

According to the court, the woman client became uncomfortable with the messages and texted her baby's father, "My attorney is a creep."

After the woman told the guardian ad litem assigned to her case what had happened, the guardian ad litem filed a grievance against Russ with the Office of the Disciplinary Counsel, which reports to the Supreme Court of Ohio.

At first, Russ denied the allegations. He later admitted to them when the disciplinary counsel said they had copies of the text messages, according to the court's decision.

The court noted in its opinion that even though there was no sex, Russ was attempting to exploit his client's weaknesses to satisfy his own sexual desires.

To be reinstated as an attorney, Russ must provide proof he has complied with certain conditions, including completing continuing legal education on professionalism and acquiring an opinion from a healthcare professional stating he can work professionally with clients who are women.

In its opinion, the court found Russ is "genuinely remorseful for his conduct," and said he has begun counseling.

