Lancaster: Care about democracy? It's time to defend it with your voice

The Screaming Eagle was the emblem of the 101st Airborne Division activated on Aug. 15, 1942 — a light infantry division of the U.S. Army that specialized in air assault and played a major role in D-Day by leading the way in the night drop before the invasion. They were called "the tip of the spear," destroying a German coastal battery, disrupting German communications, establishing road blocks, and destroying highway bridges to hamper German reinforcements.

Now, you have the opportunity to become a Screaming Eagle, and use the airways — phone and email — to take the fight to those also attempting to destroy our democracy. What an insult the current attacks are to our veterans who fought so we could live free in America.

Missouri is currently being victimized by a runaway Republican super-majority who believe they are free agents, and are doing everything possible to destroy the initiative petition process by which the people reserve the right to propose and enact laws and amendments to the Missouri Constitution; and also reserve the power to approve or reject by referendum any act of the General Assembly.

These are power fanatics who want to issue self-serving tax cuts and tell everyone what they should think, read, say and feel; and limit women's rights. Somehow we have allowed ourselves to be ruled by the greediest and most egotistical among us. They consider Christian principles liberal talking points.

We must stop electing "mugwamps" — politicians who spend more time mugging for the cameras than fighting for the rights of the people. The "wamp" portion of the word is the sound of your hopes for fair representation disappearing.

The deal struck most frequently between politicians and corporations goes somewhat like this: You push my social programs and enhance my power and I will guarantee your profits. They operate by PAC and pack. Stop blaming President Biden for inflation. You support price-gouging when you keep buying — remember supply and demand?

Over 343 bills in the House have been pre-filed since Dec. 1. How many of those are focused on destroying the petition process — your freedom of speech — through over-regulation? They will go to any length to limit, if not destroy, our participation in our state government as granted by Section 49 of the Missouri Constitution.

Get familiar with the following websites: www.openstates.org; www.opensecrets.org; www.ballotpedia.com; www.fastdemocracy.com.They provide legislator contact information, committee assignments, and tracking for bills as they move through the system. Be a Screaming Eagle and voice your support for or against proposed legislation by phone or email directly to specific legislators.

Well over 200 years ago patriots defeated a wealthy tyrant who did not believe the people deserved representation in government. We can win again in 2024. Elect Democrats. Save Democracy.

Jan Lancaster lives in Springfield.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Lancaster: Care about democracy? Raise your voice to defend it