Lancaster City Schools teams up with DACO for multimedia exhibit

LANCASTER -- The Decorative Arts Center of Ohio (DACO), 145 E, Main Street, is hosting a multi-media exhibition titled Dynamic Synergy. The exhibit showcases the varied perspectives and art explorations of nine Lancaster High School seniors.

“At DACO we believe strongly in serving our community and bringing world-class exhibits into our galleries,” said Jason Crabill, DACO director. “We are excited for this collaboration and to bring these principles together in January of 2024."

Members of Lancaster High School’s Portfolio Development Class include seniors Sam Canter, Noah Chanthanhothirat, Benjamin Custer, Gabriel Heetland, Sarah Johnson, Addison McCray, Alex Nelson, Anastasia Paxson, Daisy Spencer, and Damian Welch. The class is designed for high-level art students intending to pursue art in college and career. Throughout the semester course, students compile a collection of their artwork suitable for college and scholarship applications.

“Our seniors took many art courses offered at LHS and worked to grow as young artists. They developed all aspects of this exhibit, and we are excited to share it with our community,” noted Mrs. Shannon Fish, LHS visual arts educator.

Students developed all aspects of this exhibit from the title to preparing artwork and curating the final presentation.

“Being included in this exhibit has me feeling a little anxious about a public show, but mostly excited to be seen!” Sam Canter commented. “Having work in a real gallery for the public is exciting,” added Ben Custer.

Dynamic Synergy can be viewed from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. on weekends through Jan. 16. For details or directions, visit decartsohio.org.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Lancaster students' work on display at Decorative Arts Center of Ohio