Lancaster County child found living alone with no food, heat, water

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County say a child was living alone for a month with two pets and no adult supervision.

Officers from Manheim Township Police responded to a welfare check for a child who was reportedly living alone after Tiffani Chanel Bogroff had moved to New Jersey.

Police say the child had no access to food, gas, water, or heat aside from a space heater. The home was described as cluttered with trash and spoiled/rotten food.

The child said Bogroff returns on occasion, but they never know when. Money was occasionally sent through CashApp for food and the child rarely attended school.

Police say Bogroff is currently wanted for endangering the welfare of a child. Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.