Lancaster County deputy fired following domestic violence incident, deputies say

A deputy with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has been fired following a domestic violence incident at his home in Kershaw County.

On Dec. 14, Marcus B. Pressley, Jr., was arrested and charged with an offense or offenses arising from a domestic violence incident.

He was then terminated from his employment with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Pressley was hired in October 2015 as a corrections officer in the detention center. In October 2016, he moved to the patrol division of the sheriff’s office.

At the time of his termination, Pressley was a deputy in the patrol division of the sheriff’s office assigned to District 3.

“I learned of this incident just after it happened last night,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “I was briefed on the incident and determined that Mr. Pressley’s employment as a Lancaster County sheriff’s deputy would be terminated. Pressley has been notified of the termination. I hold our personnel to a very high standard and expect them to obey the law and conduct themselves both on and off duty in a manner that reflects positively on them and on this agency. In light of last night’s events, Mr. Pressley’s continued employment by the sheriff’s office would not accomplish that objective.”

Deputies said the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office will be handling the investigation into this incident.

