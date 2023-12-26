Lancaster County man went to Oregon to kill man involved with former romantic partner, police report

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– The Lancaster County man who is facing attempted murder charges in Oregon planned to kill a man who became involved with a former romantic partner, according to the sheriff’s office.

George Ditzler, 43, of Marietta, was indicted by a grand jury on charges of attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the first degree, and unlawful use of a weapon (two counts) on Dec. 20, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a news release.

Ditzler, the release states, met the 47-year-old man outside his business office, 11475 SW Tonquin Road, and shot him in the leg multiple times with a shotgun on Feb. 6.

Investigators say they learned that Ditzler had a romantic relationship with someone who later got involved with the victim. Ditzler also planned to kill the man too, and that is something investigators say he shared with an acquaintance who later told investigators.

After first responders arrived to the scene, the victim was rushed to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and was later released.

The shotgun that Ditzler used was recovered and had his DNA on it. There were also multiple interviews that were conducted, the release states.

Lancaster Police Bureau arrested Ditzler on Dec. 22.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.