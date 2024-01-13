Lancaster County park closed due to high winds

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County park is temporarily closed due to windy weather on Saturday.

According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, Long’s Park will be temporarily closed due to the high winds and for the safety of the community.

The Bureau stated that this is a precautionary measure that aims to prevent any injuries caused by fallen tree branches.

Power outages effecting portions of Central Pennsylvania

Many areas around the Midstate have also reported power outages due to the winds.

A wind advisory is in effect for the area until 9 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.